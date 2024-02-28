Cribbage Club results

Twenty-two Vineyard Cribbage Club members met on Wednesday at the MVRHS Culinary Dining Hall in Oak Bluffs to play our favorite game- The results are:

1st George Giosmas with a 13/6 (GRAND SLAM) +100 card

2nd Doug Werther with a 12/5 +103 card

3rd Bill Russell with a 10/4 +60 card

4th David Pothier with a 9/4 +26 card

5th Ron Ferriera with an 8/4 +18 card

We had 10 skunks! (Games won by more than 30.) And only one 24-point hand by Samantha Burns!

If you would like to check us out, come on over to the high school in the culinary department on any Wednesday evening. We have food to share at 5:30 pm and we start playing at 6 pm SHARP.