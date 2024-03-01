Sea Breeze vet retiring

Dr. Constance Breese of Sea Breeze Veterinary Service in Vineyard Haven says that this will be her last year before retirement, amounting to another blow to pet healthcare services on-Island.

Breese has had a forty-year career, and she says that while she has tried to find a replacement at her Vineyard clinic, she has been unable to do so.

“My decision to retire has been considerably difficult to follow through on given the difficult situation at hand. I had decided last year that 2024 would be my last year in daily clinical practice,” she said in a statement to The Times. “My son may have said it best,’You’ve cared for the pets, horses and livestock of the Island for an amazing number of years all while holding the emotions of their owners in your hands as well.'”

The news comes as Dr. Steve Atwood’s Animal Health Care Associates (AHCA) is hoping to retain its lease at the Martha’s Vineyard Airport, which recently opened up the property to a public bidding process. AHCA has operated for 40 years.

Other Vineyard veterinarians, members of animal groups and pet owners say that access to animal health care on-Island has been declining particularly in recent years, and that losing AHCA would be a major blow.

The Vineyard lacks a 24/7 emergency clinic for pets, and owners of small and large animals in crisis frequently have to travel off-Island for care.

Health care for large animals, such as horses and certain farm animals, is even harder to find on the Vineyard. AHCA and Sea Breeze care for larger animals, as does the Caring for Animals mobile veterinarian service, run by Dr. Dave Tuminaro.

Dr. Breese also recalled efforts to bolster and consolidate animal care on the Vineyard.

“All of the veterinarians of MV have worked cohesively and cooperatively to find long term solutions to many issues that have faced us over the years. Most importantly was the formation of the Island Veterinary Emergency Service,” she said.

She added that multiple veterinarians on-Island are aging, and have not been able to find replacements. “In recent years, we again worked cooperatively to seek end game strategies as several of us are now in our sixties. The people of MV should know that we have worked tirelessly but unsuccessfully to find veterinarians to take over the reins and move here to work.”

Dr. Breese also said that a past attempt to merge veterinary services on-Island was unsuccessful. “This effort included meeting with veterinary corporate buyers. Some of them showed interest in possibly consolidating the smaller practices along with the larger (AHCA and VVC) but ultimately no firm plans were made.”

While the longtime local veterinarian says her decision to retire was difficult to make, she is grateful for the support of the Vineyard community throughout her career.

“I have had forty years of hard work, heartfelt moments, pain, joy and have many stories to tell. The Island community supported me at some very key times in my years of practice and I am grateful. I’ve done what I can,” Dr. Breese told the Times.