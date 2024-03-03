Crew shortage cause SSA cancellations

One day before Island schools came back from vacation, the Steamship Authority (SSA) was hit by cancellations throughout the day.

According to an announcement from the SSA, an “unexpected crewing issue” took out the freight ferry Sankaty on the route between Woods Hole and Martha’s Vineyard on Sunday. The 5:30 am departure from Vineyard Haven was also canceled for Monday.

“There was one crew member who called out and was unable to be replaced,” SSA communications director Sean Driscoll told The Times.

The authority also stopped accepting people into the standby line for Sunday.

According to the SSA, customers with reservations on the affected trips should contact their terminals to be “lined up for travel on a space-available basis.” The authority also stopped taking reservations to Martha’s Vineyard for Sunday to accommodate displaced travelers.

“Any affected customers who wish to travel as a passenger today may park their vehicles for free tonight at Palmer Avenue and return on Monday to bring their cars back,” the announcement reads. “Please provide proof of your reservation on a canceled trip to receive the free parking.”

The Sankaty is expected to resume service on Monday with the 6:30 am departure from Woods Hole.