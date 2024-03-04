Pinkletinks sing, signaling spring

The mating call of the male pinkletink has been heard this year, two weeks earlier than the Times reported it in 2023.

The call of the small brown frogs, known off-Island as spring peepers, has long been associated with the start of the season.

“Just getting home from work and I’m hearing a really nice chorus of pinkletinks, just off of Lower Lambert’s Cove, around John Hoft Road!” Kim Heath wrote to the Times. “Spring is on its way!” noted Heath.

Pinkletinks, which can be painfully loud at close range, can be found near shrub swamps and around brushy pond edges. Their calls can be heard from late February to late March.

Did you know?

It takes pinkletinks 15 to 45 minutes to camouflage themselves.

Pinkletinks live across most of the eastern half of Canada and the United States.

Their scientific name is pseudacris crucifer, due to the “X” mark on their back.

Pinkletinks range in length from about one to one-and-a-half inches.