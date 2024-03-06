Art and film coming up at the Vineyard Haven library

1 of 2

On Sunday, March 10, the Vineyard Haven library offers an opportunity for adults to work on a collage craft at 1 pm during “Mod Podge and Collage.”

Information from the library says, “We’ll use Mod Podge to decorate small boxes and oyster shells donated by the M.V. Shellfish Group.” The library will supply some materials, and they also encourage participants to bring their own objects to use in the project. The craft time is for adults and teens age 12 and up. Registration is not required, but attendance will be limited to first arrivals, while supplies last.

The library has been hosting movie nights that go along with this year’s Oscar nominees. On Tuesday, March 12, at 6 pm, the library will screen “Anatomy of a Fall,” nominated for five Academy Awards, including Best Picture and Best Actress Sandra Hüller. This one is rated R, so do not bring the kids with you. The film is 2 hours and 30 minutes long, and the storyline involves a couple and the mysterious murder of the husband, with their blind son as the sole witness to what happened.

For more information about library events, visit vhlibrary.org.