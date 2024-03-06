Edgartown: Writing workshop, theater for adults, Sonic Flow, Cape Poge, and Community Sing

Happy March. If it comes in like a lamb, will it go out like a lion? Or is spring just going to come in nice and early this year? I’m hoping for the latter. Even my daffodils are looking promising. If you traveled over February break, welcome back!

Happy birthday wishes go out this week to Drew Kelly on March 7, and Richard Prieto and Solange Dos Santos on March 10.

Nancy Aronie is doing a pop-up Writing From the Heart workshop, April 19 to 21. It’s $199. It starts Friday night for just one hour, then Saturday 9:30 am to 3 pm. She’ll make a great soup and hot bread for lunch. And then Sunday morning 9 to 11 am. To register, either mail her a deposit of $100 or Venmo her. Details and more information are available on her website, chilmarkwritingworkshop.com. If you have questions, she’s open to getting phone calls. Her number is 508-274-4286.

The Martha’s Vineyard Playhouse is hosting “Theater Fun for Adults” on Thursday, March 7, and continuing on Thursdays through March, from 5 to 6:30 pm. A fun introduction to acting and improvisation for adults of all ages. No experience is necessary. The instructors are MJ Bruder Munafo and friends, and it’s in person at the Playhouse. $15 per class; $10 for Playhouse members. Please preregister by emailing mj@mvplayhouse.org.

In celebration of Women’s History Month, the Oak Bluffs library and Slough Farm invite you to an evening of open writing and sound healing on March 7, from 6 to 8 pm, that is geared toward women. This is an open call for writers — whether your practice is poetry, creative nonfiction, fiction, memoir, journalism, or screenwriting, you are welcome in this space to receive inspiration from and share with your fellow writers. Amy K. Nelson, a journalist and filmmaker with ESPN, MSNBC, and myriad national outlets, and Anna Marden, a creative nonfiction writer and owner of Sonic Flow, a sound healing practice, will moderate this two-hour session of sound, writing, and discussion. Light snacks will be provided. Spots are limited, and preregistration is required. Email oakb_mail@clamsnet.org, or call 508-693-9433.

Do you have questions about using your laptop, smartphone, iPad, or other device? The Edgartown library is partnering with the Edgartown Council on Aging to provide technology help at the Anchors on March 8, from 12 to 1 pm. You can also always stop by the library during open hours for technology help.

The Democratic Council of M.V. is hosting its monthly online meeting on March 9, from 9:30 to 10:30 am. Please email demsmv@gmail.com for the Zoom link.

Curious what turns an ordinary brisket into corned beef? Join Chef Charles Granquist of Slough Farm at the FARM Institute in Edgartown, on March 9 at 10 am, for this workshop that covers it all — selecting the right meat cut, creating a spice blend, an overview on brining, and the best cooking techniques. This is a hands-on class that culminates in a delicious corned beef lunch. Go to the Trustees’ website, thetrustees.org/event/408637, to register. The cost is $24 for members, $30 for nonmembers.

The Trustees of Reservations are looking for volunteers to help plant beach grass at Cape Poge Wildlife Refuge on March 9, from 10 am to 1 pm. Light refreshments will be provided at the Mytoi Gatehouse. Free transportation is available from the Chappy side of the Chappy ferry. Work gloves, comfortable shoes, and season-appropriate clothing are recommended. Email cdrogin@thetrustees.org with any questions. Volunteers must be able to bend, stoop, or stand for prolonged periods, be able to perform work outside, be able to walk the property over uneven terrain, and lift and carry up to 10 pounds. You can sign up at thetrustees.org

The Agricultural Society’s annual Meat Ball is on March 9 at 5:30 pm, at the Ag Hall. The cost is $30 for members and $40 for nonmembers. Kids 6 to 12 are $10, and kids up to 5 are free. Enjoy a buffet dinner of Island-raised meat prepared by Charlie Granquist of Slough Farm, plus dance to Missis Biskus. Good for the whole family, and all ages are welcome. Please bring your own place settings and beverages. Doors open at 5:30 pm, and food service begins at 6 pm and continues until they run out. Vegetarian options are available. Go to the Agricultural Society website, marthasvineyardagriculturalsociety.org, to buy tickets.

Sunday, March 10, offers a Community Sing at 5 pm at Slough Cove. Learn songs from around the world with song leader Roberta Kirn. All ages are welcome. The event is free, and no registration is required. Meet at the Farmhouse Studio, third building on the right, located after the large barn doors.

The Edgartown library is hosting AARP Free Tax Help on Tuesday, March 12, from 10:30 am to 3 pm. Volunteers (certified and trained under the AARP Tax Aide Program) will be offering free assistance with income tax preparation at the library, with a special emphasis on taxpayers who are 60 years old and older. Sessions are by appointment only. Please call the Edgartown Council on Aging at 508-627-4368 to secure an appointment.

The M.V. Mediation Program is having a Dine-to-Donate and Bowling Fundraising event on March 24, from 3 to 5 pm. Bowling is $10 in advance, $15 at the door, and you can dine in or take out food to support the cause. Go to bit.ly/MVMP_BowlingFun to register for bowling. Hope to see you there.

That about does it. Don’t forget to set your clocks ahead on March 10 at 2 am, or if you’re like most people, before you go to bed on March 9. You don’t want to be late for things on Sunday morning. Have a great week.

If you have any Edgartown Town Column suggestions, email Gail Gardner, ggardnermv@gmail.com.