No surprises: Biden sweeps Vineyard primary

Islanders cast their ballots on Tuesday for the presidential election and Democratic incumbent President Joe Biden received by and far the most votes.

Super Tuesday saw voters in 15 states cast their ballots for their preferred presidential candidate for the upcoming election in November, including Massachusetts.

Biden received 74 votes in Aquinnah, 238 votes in Chilmark, 504 votes in Edgartown, 565 votes in Oak Bluffs, 538 votes in Tisbury, and 427 votes in West Tisbury.

On the other hand, the Republican primary race between Donald Trump and Nikki Haley was neck and neck on the Vineyard. Haley even beat Trump in Chilmark.

Trump received 8 votes in Aquinnah, 19 votes in Chilmark, 195 votes in Edgartown, 185 votes in Oak Bluffs, 125 votes in Tisbury, and 101 votes in West Tisbury.

Haley received 8 votes in Aquinnah, 38 votes in Chilmark, 161 votes in Edgartown, 126 votes in Oak Bluffs, 121 votes in Tisbury, and 90 votes in West Tisbury.

Ballots were also cast for the Libertarian presidential candidates, although the turnout was minimal compared to the Democratic and Republican primary elections.

Islanders also voted for state committee and town committee candidates from each party’s ballot.

Voter turnout in Chilmark was on par with prior primary elections. Town clerk Jennifer Christy said that about 30 percent of voters came out to vote. “It was healthy for a primary,” Christy said. She added that early voting helped get voters to cast a ballot.

On the other hand, Edgartown town clerk Karen Medeiros said voter turnout in Edgartown was a little over 22 percent, lower than other years. “It was steady, but not too crazy,” she said.

Following the Super Tuesday primary election, Haley and Minnesota Rep. Dean Phillips both dropped out of the presidential race on Wednesday, March 6.