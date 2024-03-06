Realtors participate in food drive

The Martha’s Vineyard Realtors recently wrapped up a food drive for the Island Food Pantry, which provides year-round assistance to Islanders in need of food security.

Items donated during the food drive included healthy foods, toiletries, household essentials, and pet products. This is the third annual drive from the local Realtors group.

“Realtors are good neighbors, and nowhere is this more important than in an Island community like Martha’s Vineyard,” said Cape Cod and Islands Association of Realtors chief executive officer Ryan Castle. “We are proud that our members step up to support their neighbors year-in and year-out through initiatives like the Island Food Drive.”

Local real estate offices who served as drop-off points for the drive included Wallace & Co.; Sotheby’s International Realty in Edgartown; Ocean Park Realty in Oak Bluffs; Island Real Estate in Vineyard Haven; and Conroy & Co. Real Estate in Chilmark.

The Island Food Drive ran from Feb. 1 to 15.