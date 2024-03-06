What Are You Watching? ‘Earthstorm’

Rating: 3 out of 5 stars

“Earthstorm” is a four-episode documentary series on Netflix. It follows the stories of the storm chasers’, survivors’, and first responders’ experiences with volcanoes, tornadoes, hurricanes, and earthquakes. Each of the episodes shows real footage, explanations, and descriptions, making it educational and interesting.

The show focused more on the repercussions of the natural disasters, which was eye-opening, but I found it distressing. The imagery and aerial footage was more than enough to keep me watching, while making me feel thankful to be safe in my home. I hope they add more, because the earthquake and hurricane episodes touched on tsunamis, but I would love to watch one that solely focuses on them. It’s worth a watch — the bigger the screen of the television, the better.