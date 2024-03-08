Commission greenlights Montessori school expansion

The Vineyard Montessori School’s expansion plans will be moving forward.

The Martha’s Vineyard Commission (MVC) unanimously approved the school’s plans to expand after a final review held on Thursday, March 8.

Montessori officials came before the commission early last month with a proposal to construct a third building on its main campus at 286 Main Street in Vineyard Haven. Plans would allow the school to increase the number of students and staff at the location.

School officials say that they have seen an increase in demand for their services with more families looking to enroll their students, especially for toddler and preschool classes. The proposed project will also allow the school to end its lease on a satellite campus at 15A Church Street and consolidate the school into one campus.

The proposal has been met by pushback from abutters concerned about how the neighborhood would be impacted, leading the school to amend its plans. Among the modifications, the revisions include lowering the height of the building’s roof ridge and adding a gable roof to the lobby entrance. Still, those plans were criticized by an abutter for submitting documents so close to a meeting.

The MVC had their own conditions as well, including efforts to cut down on the impact of traffic in the neighborhood.

Earlier this month, the project had also received a 7-0 recommendation for approval from the MVC’s Land Use Planning Committee (LUPC).

The commission on Thursday reviewed a number of considerations on whether the project would have a negative, beneficial, or neutral impact on the Island. Members weighed the benefit for Island families with the detrimental impact on the neighborhood, ultimately casting their vote to approve the project.

The Montessori school will still need to submit a final plan for landscaping and drainage to the commission.