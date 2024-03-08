Drought status improves for Vineyard

Following three months of near-normal rainfall, state officials have downgraded the Islands from a significant drought to a mild drought.

Energy and Environmental Affairs (EEA) Secretary Rebecca Tepper made the declaration on Friday.

Still, the state recommends monitoring of the drought conditions and officials say they will be providing technical outreach and assistance to affected towns.

“Seeing conditions improve on Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket is encouraging. We need to continue practicing indoor water conservation methods to help lift the Islands Region out of this drought,” Tepper is quoted in a release issued on Friday. “Hotter summers mean slower recovery for groundwater levels. Drought resiliency is a priority for the Healey-Driscoll Administration, and we are working to build those resources for municipalities.”

Friday’s declaration will remain in effect until water levels return to normal conditions, the state says.

The state’s Drought Management Task Force will meet again on April 9 for an update.

The Island region is the only one in Massachusetts currently in a drought.