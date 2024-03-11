Aquinnah housing project opening for renters

The Dukes County Regional Housing Authority is accepting applications for four units in the Carl Widdis Way Apartments, a town project currently under construction near Aquinnah Town Hall.

Applications will be accepted until 5 pm on Friday, April 12.

The project is part of a larger town center plan for Aquinnah, along with a playground, and a foraging area in collaboration with Island Grown Initiative. The project is named in memory of the well-known Wampanoag figure Carl Widdiss, who was active in town government and a supporter of affordable housing.

The apartments’ construction began in August, and they are scheduled to be inhabited by July 1.

Monthly rents for the new units are $1,608 for a one-bedroom apartment, $2,172 for a one-bedroom apartment, $1,908 for a two-bedroom apartment, and $2,585 for a two-bedroom apartment. The one-bedroom apartments are 712 square feet and the 2-bedroom apartments are 868 square feet.

For three of the apartments, the Housing Authority will give preference to applicants residing in Aquinnah, or for those working for the town or in Aquinnah. More information for the application requirements and the selection lottery is available here.

Informational meetings regarding the apartments will be held at Aquinnah town hall on Wednesday, March 20 at 5:30 pm and on Saturday, March 30 at 11 am.

Applications in English and Portuguese are available on the Dukes County Regional Housing Authority website, and by phone request to the Housing Authority at (508) 693-4419.