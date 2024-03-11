Stop & Shop proposing Vineyard Haven site changes 

While no formal plans have been put forward, there is an indication that Stop & Shop is resurrecting a project to renovate its Vineyard Haven location, which has long been in the works.

Representatives with Stop & Shop were before the Martha’s Vineyard Commission on Thursday, March 7, with plans to move a historic house that currently sits next to the Tisbury grocery store.

The Caleb Prouty House is a run-down building constructed in the 1800’s and located on 15 Cromwell Lane. The proposed plan is to move the house from its current location to 187 Lagoon Pond Road.

Legal representative to Stop & Shop, Geoghan Coogan, stated during the Thursday meeting the grocery chain had not decided yet how to develop the space that would be left behind by the historic home. In 2013, they looked at expanding its Vineyard Haven property by constructing an over 20,000 square-foot, two-story market. The construction would have consisted of 43 parking spaces at the ground level with an upstairs retail area.

“I’ve seen things over the last couple of years, but I can tell you, there’s nothing on paper right now,” Coogan said.

Whether to move the house has been a question fermenting for years. Stop & Shop purchased the Caleb Prouty House in 2012 and in 2013, when consultants hired by the commission determined the house was eligible for listing on the National Register of Historic Places.

The Caleb Prouty House is listed in the Massachusetts Cultural Resource Information System (MACRIS), run by the Massachusetts Historical Commission. According to the registry, the Greek Revival style house was likely constructed between 1844 and 1855 for a mariner named Caleb Prouty. It was built in a style typical for residences built in Vineyard Haven during the mid nineteenth century and is one of a “small cluster of buildings” that survived an 1883 fire that destroyed over 70 buildings.

Stop & Shop has considered both relocating the house and demolishing the house over the years, although MVC chair Fred Hancock said the grocery store chain suspended their plans for the Vineyard Haven store location while figuring out a solution for the house about ten years ago. Eventually, the issue continued in a renewed effort to renovate the Vineyard Haven Stop & Shop in 2019.

Hancock told The Times that Stop & Shop was figuring out what to do with the house during the time gap.

“They read the tea leaves pretty well that the commission was not going to let them demolish the house,” he said.

Potentially demolishing the building resurfaced as well in 2019, as noted in a 2019 letter from Stop & Shop’s attorney.

“Stop & Shop is committed to a development of this site, but in order to determine what can or cannot be done with the project, this structure must be removed,” the letter reads. However, Coogan did mention during a 2020 meeting with the commission that the grocery chain prefers relocating the building.

The matter had been pushed back several times, also because Stop & Shop was focused on expanding its Edgartown location.

The current uncertainty also comes from the changes that have occurred on the site over the years — such as the majority of the house’s yard being graveled over for parking space — which is noted in a 2023 relocation permit application packet by the Rhode Island-based Public Archaeology Laboratory to the Massachusetts Historical Commission, the nonprofit corporation that conducted an archaeological survey of the Caleb Prouty House.

A Stop & Shop spokesperson was not immediately available for comment.

In the latest effort to move the store to Lagoon Pond Road, Stop & Shop is jointly applying for the relocation with Amelia Hambrecht, the property owner. Alongside the relocation, the house would be restored and Hambrecht wants to move the kitchen “to the side” after the building has been moved.

Most of the public correspondence the commission received so far are calls for additional information regarding the proposed plans. There has been support as well. A 2023 letter from the Tisbury Historical Commission advocated for the preservation of the home.

One of the main issues brought up by abutters was how the restoration process would occur and how much of the original house would be protected. This includes more details on how the moved kitchen would look.

“I think there are adjustments that do have a negative impact on the historic character proponent is saying they’re going to preserve,” Kyle Sheffield, an abutter and principal at architecture and engineering firm Blue Hour Design, said. “There’s also a lack of information as to how much of that preservation and how it’s going to go about.”

Another issue raised was that the new location is in a low-lying area and puts the house at a potentially higher risk of flooding compared to its current location.

After further discussion, the commissioners decided to continue the hearing on April 4 after receiving additional information, including an updated design for the relocated building.