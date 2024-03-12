New restaurant taking over Vineyard Haven location

A new restaurant is coming to Main Street in Vineyard Haven.

Local restaurateur Joseph Monteiro is aiming for a mid-May debut of his 9 Craft Kitchen and Bar in Vineyard Haven at the 9 Main Street location currently occupied by Copper Anchor.

Monteiro is still working on his menu for 9, but says that it will feature Asian, Peruvian and Italian cuisines.

Monteiro is the current owner of 19 Raw Oyster Bar and 19 Prime Cast Iron Steakhouse in Edgartown. He says that his new restaurant will stand out in Vineyard Haven. “After owning 19 Raw and 19 Prime, I felt like a restaurant of that caliber is needed in Vineyard Haven. Anything like that doesn’t exist,” Monteiro says. “I want to bring something…inspiring and elegant to the town.”

With his forty-year career in restaurants in mind, Monteiro is also looking forward to channeling his experience in new ways at 9. “I’ve done Asian, I’ve done Spanish, I’ve done Italian. I’ve done it all,” Monteiro says. “We just want to have a little bit of creativity with some of that stuff.”

The new menu will also be informed by Monteiro’s other restaurants. “We want to infuse a little bit of Raw into 9, a little of Prime into 9. We want some steak, some oysters, some local fresh fish,” he says.

Monteiro is also working on a wine program and cocktail program for 9 Craft Kitchen and Bar.

Monteiro hopes to start remodeling the 130-capacity location when he takes over its lease on April 1. He wants 9 to have a similar design to his other restaurants, and for its patrons to feel at home. “With the kitchen and dining room remodeling, we will make it fresh, cleaner and crisp throughout. A little bit more modern, but a little more comfortable,” he says.

According to Monteiro, his plans to open 9 originated over the winter, and somewhat suddenly. “We weren’t looking to open anything newâ€¦One thing turned into another,” he says.

9 Craft is taking over at the Copper Anchor, which is moving from Vineyard Haven.

Copper Anchor opened in 2014 as Copper Wok under Year-Round Restaurant Group owner J.B. Blau. They’ve provided pan-Asian cuisine and seafood. Blau and Monteiro previously collaborated on Loft & Pizza di Napoli in Oak Bluffs.

In a statement to the MV Times, Blau wrote that Copper Anchor’s top 15 best-selling menu items, and its sushi chef, will be moving to Blau’s Martha’s Vineyard Chowder Company in Oak Bluffs. “We feel this is the perfect time for new energy and creativity to enter the market and for us to focus solely on our operations in Oak Bluffs,” Blau stated. Blau added that he has committed to keeping the entire Copper Anchor staff.

“I’m very proud of the work we did in Tisbury,” he stated, noting his work at Copper Anchor and the effort to deregulate alcohol in the town.

“In 2013 when we signed our first lease, there was no hard alcohol and you had to order food to get a drink. Over the next 10 years a devoted group of us made changes that will set Tisbury up to thrive in the future.”