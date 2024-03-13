Harvest of the Month: Eggs

Eggs are a symbol of spring and new life across many cultures of the world. However you celebrate spring, consider adding some local eggs into your traditions. Local farmstands are flush with eggs this time of year. Even as egg prices go up, an egg is still one of the most affordable sources of local animal protein. For a complete list of farmstands and their offerings, make sure to sign up for the M.V. Agricultural Society newsletter.

Eggs boiled for six minutes have a firm but custard-like yolk, and are tasty in salads or packed in a lunch box for a quick, protein-filled snack. You can also make a delicious quick breakfast by cooking leftover vegetables or potatoes in a pan, then whisking in eggs to make a veggie scramble. Eggs can even be turned into dessert! Try making our featured recipe, baked orange custard with caramel sauce.

Baked Orange Custard

Recipe by Robin Forte

1½ cups sugar

1½ cups whole milk

1 tsp. vanilla extract

zest of one large orange

½ tsp. salt

4 large eggs

Heat oven to 325°.

For the caramel sauce, in a heavy-bottomed saucepan, heat one cup of sugar over medium heat, swirling pan until sugar melts and turns a nice caramel color. Remove from heat and pour into a deep 8-inch glass pie dish. Set aside.

For the orange custard, in a medium saucepan, combine milk, vanilla, orange zest, and salt. Slowly heat the misture until it begins to simmer, then remove from heat. In a large bowl, whisk the eggs. Add the remaining half-cup of sugar, and slowly add the warmed milk. Stir until the sugar is melted.

Pour the custard over the caramel, then place the pie dish in a large roasting pan. Transfer the roasting pan to the oven, and add enough boiling water to the roasting pan to come halfway up the side of the pie dish. Bake the custard until it’s set on the edges, but still a little loose in the center, about 40 to 45 minutes.

Remove the pie dish from the water bath to cool. Refrigerate at least four hours, or overnight. To serve, invert a serving dish over the pie plate, then flip the two together to allow the custard and its caramel sauce to fall on the serving dish. Cut into wedges and serve.