High school junior to compete at state science fair

A student at Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School is moving on to a state competition for his science fair project.

MVRHS juniors Elliot Stead and Jacksun Engler represented MVRHS at the Massachusetts Region V Science and Engineering Fair, held at Bridgewater State University on March 2.

Region V is the largest educational region in the commonwealth, encompassing schools in 75 cities and towns, including the cities of Brockton, Newton, Quincy, and Weymouth, and the towns of Weston, Provincetown, Natick, Plymouth, Easton, and many more.

Stead’s project, “Developing an Environmental Sensor, Designing, and Building a Sounding Rocket to Contain It,” won first place at the fair. He advances to the Massachusetts State Science and Engineering Fair at Gillette Stadium in April.