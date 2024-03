Acupuncture is said to alleviate a number of ailments, including insomnia, back pain, stress, grief, and depression. On Saturday, March 16, from 1 to 3 pm at the Oak Bluffs library, acupuncturist Ty Romijn and his team will be on hand to offer an introduction to this treatment. Drop in for free 30-minute treatments and learn more about acupuncture.