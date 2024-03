The Martha’s Vineyard branch of the NAACP will hold a panel discussion, “Subtle Acts of Microaggression,” on Sunday, March 17, at 2 pm, at the Hebrew Center in Vineyard Haven. The event will be moderated by Carole Copeland Thomas, a speaker and consultant with national and international experience on issues related to working people and workplaces. She will be joined by panelists familiar with how these issues affect Vineyarders. For more information, email naacpmvbranch@gmail.com.