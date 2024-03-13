West Tisbury: Museum exhibits, Polly Hill Arboretum, jazz documentary, and piano concert

It’s been an on-and-off rainy week. Sometimes the rain and wind lashes our windows with vigor; at other times it has the softness and warmth of spring. Everything is muddy, as is Abigail when she comes inside, so we have pawprints if I don’t get to her soon enough with a towel. By the weekend, the sun came out, and the days were balmy, with temperatures in the 50s.

Linda Hearn and I had an outing last Friday to see the Percy Cowan and “Clifford” exhibitions at the Martha’s Vineyard Museum. Both were fantastic, in different ways certainly, but fantastic nonetheless.

Percy Cowan was Allen Whiting’s grandfather, and, even before reading the accompanying text, I could see Allen’s colors and brushwork, especially in his skies. Linda told me that Allen used to visit her mother to look at a Cowan painting Mrs. Magnusen had in her kitchen. It is a small show, beautifully curated. I had only seen one of his paintings before, so this was an opportunity I was grateful to have.

The “Clifford” exhibition was pure fun. Kate Logue designed the large space to make one feel as though they were walking into a Clifford book. There was even a big red dog slide to slide down, and lots of children’s drawings of Clifford. I can’t wait to take Iyla to see it.

Linda and I had stopped for lunch at Little House on our way to the museum. The owner, Brook Katzen, mentioned that it was International Women’s Day, and gave us each a beautiful red rose. Roses and fish tacos — what could be better?

Saturday, March 16, will be a busy day in town. The M.V. Cancer Support Group will be at our West Tisbury Cronig’s at 9 am for their annual fundraiser, selling bunches of daffodils for $10. You may preorder yours at mvcancersupportgroup@gmail.com, or just come in person to either Cronig’s, Reliable Market, or the Edgartown Stop & Shop.

At 1 pm, Martha’s Vineyard Democrats will hold their annual town Democratic caucus to elect delegates to the state convention in June. The meeting will be held on Zoom. Email cbrennan@vineyard.net for the link.

Also at 1 o’clock, the Polly Hill Arboretum will host a paint party with Jazen’s Art Studio. Materials and instruction will be supplied for attendees to find a spot, set up their easels, and paint a view of the gardens. Sign-up is required: info@pollyhillarboretum.org.

The last event will be one of Dave Kish’s jazz documentary and discussion programs at the library at 3 pm.

Other library programs this week include:

Sunday, March 17, 2:30 pm, Spencer Thurlow will discuss “Is It Poetry?” by Toshiko Hirata, which he translated with Eric E. Hyett. Books will be available for sale. The Climate Book Club will meet at 4 pm to discuss “Not the End of the World” by Hannah Ritchie. Sign up at wt_mail@clamsnet.org.

Wednesday, March 20, 4:30 pm, pianist Julian Loida will perform a piano concert and discussion, “Music is a Visual Art,” about his experience with synesthesia. I had to look up “synesthesia.” Here is the definition from my Oxford English Dictionary.

Synesthesia: the production of a sense impression relating to one sense or part of the body by stimulation of another sense or part of the body.

Nancy Aronie is planning a pop-up Writing From the Heart workshop on April 19-21 for $199. You can see details and sign up at chilmarkwritingworkshop.com or call Nancy at 508-274-4286.

I watched the ever-estimable Paddy Moore on a Zoom program presented by the Green House Project. Paddy was a founding member of Navigator Homes M.V., and is involved in the building of a replacement for Windemere following the Green House model. Smaller residence units that feel like homes rather than institutional settings, individual care based on personal interests and choices, a permanent staff who will be familiar to the residents, and they to him or her, are some of the hallmarks of the Green House model. It is exciting to know that this is happening here on the Vineyard.

If you have any West Tisbury Town Column suggestions, email Hermine Hull, hermine.hull@gmail.com.