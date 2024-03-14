Art Class 2024: MVRHS students get creative

1 of 83
Founded in 1923, the Scholastic Art & Writing Awards acknowledge and honor creative talent based on originality, technical skill, and emergence of personal vision or voice. They have a noteworthy roster of past recipients, including Andy Warhol, Sylvia Plath, Truman Capote, Richard Avedon, Robert Redford, and Kay WalkingStick. Congratulations to the following 16 MVRHS students for winning a total of 22 awards.
Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School awards
Gold Keys
- Hunter Broderick (Grade 10)
- Finn MacLeod (Grade 11)
- Odin Robinson (Grade 9)
Silver Keys
- Isabel Carreno-Vogt (Grade 12)
- Olive Corcoran (Grade 9)
- Caleb Dubin (Grade 11)
- Claus Smith (Grade 10)
- Sam Warren (Grade 12)
Honorable Mentions
- Molly Crawford (Grade 10)
- Linden MacLeod (Grade 9)
- Matthew MacMillan (Grade 9)
- Lucas Martins (Grade 9)
- Rodeo Purves-Langer (Grade 11)
- Katelyn Tankersley (Grade 9)
- Emmett Taylor (Grade 9)
- Brady Vought (Grade 10)
Thanks to the entire art, design, and technology department at MVRHS
- Tiffiney Shoquist: Drawing & Painting, Fashion, AP Studio Art
- Chris Baer: Department Chair; Photography & Graphics
- Elsbeth Todd: Design & Architecture, Cartooning, Animation
- Chris Connors: Computer Technology, Programming, Game Design, Video
- Brendan Coogan: Crafts & Sculpture
- George Michaels: Computer Programming
View a complete PDF flipbook of the printed publication for Art Class 2024 Scholastic Awards: