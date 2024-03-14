Art Class 2024: MVRHS students get creative

1 of 83

Founded in 1923, the Scholastic Art & Writing Awards acknowledge and honor creative talent based on originality, technical skill, and emergence of personal vision or voice. They have a noteworthy roster of past recipients, including Andy Warhol, Sylvia Plath, Truman Capote, Richard Avedon, Robert Redford, and Kay WalkingStick. Congratulations to the following 16 MVRHS students for winning a total of 22 awards.

Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School awards

Gold Keys

Hunter Broderick (Grade 10)

Finn MacLeod (Grade 11)

Odin Robinson (Grade 9)

Silver Keys

Isabel Carreno-Vogt (Grade 12)

Olive Corcoran (Grade 9)

Caleb Dubin (Grade 11)

Claus Smith (Grade 10)

Sam Warren (Grade 12)

Honorable Mentions

Molly Crawford (Grade 10)

Linden MacLeod (Grade 9)

Matthew MacMillan (Grade 9)

Lucas Martins (Grade 9)

Rodeo Purves-Langer (Grade 11)

Katelyn Tankersley (Grade 9)

Emmett Taylor (Grade 9)

Brady Vought (Grade 10)

Thanks to the entire art, design, and technology department at MVRHS

Tiffiney Shoquist: Drawing & Painting, Fashion, AP Studio Art

Chris Baer: Department Chair; Photography & Graphics

Elsbeth Todd: Design & Architecture, Cartooning, Animation

Chris Connors: Computer Technology, Programming, Game Design, Video

Brendan Coogan: Crafts & Sculpture

George Michaels: Computer Programming

View a complete PDF flipbook of the printed publication for Art Class 2024 Scholastic Awards: