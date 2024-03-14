Art Class 2024: MVRHS students get creative

Founded in 1923, the Scholastic Art & Writing Awards acknowledge and honor creative talent based on originality, technical skill, and emergence of personal vision or voice. They have a noteworthy roster of past recipients, including Andy Warhol, Sylvia Plath, Truman Capote, Richard Avedon, Robert Redford, and Kay WalkingStick. Congratulations to the following 16 MVRHS students for winning a total of 22 awards.

Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School awards

Gold Keys

  • Hunter Broderick (Grade 10)
  • Finn MacLeod (Grade 11)
  • Odin Robinson (Grade 9)

Silver Keys

  • Isabel Carreno-Vogt (Grade 12)
  • Olive Corcoran (Grade 9)
  • Caleb Dubin (Grade 11)
  • Claus Smith (Grade 10)
  • Sam Warren (Grade 12)

Honorable Mentions

  • Molly Crawford (Grade 10)
  • Linden MacLeod (Grade 9)
  • Matthew MacMillan (Grade 9)
  • Lucas Martins (Grade 9)
  • Rodeo Purves-Langer (Grade 11)
  • Katelyn Tankersley (Grade 9)
  • Emmett Taylor (Grade 9)
  • Brady Vought (Grade 10)

Thanks to the entire art, design, and technology department at MVRHS

  • Tiffiney Shoquist: Drawing & Painting, Fashion, AP Studio Art
  • Chris Baer: Department Chair; Photography & Graphics
  • Elsbeth Todd: Design & Architecture, Cartooning, Animation
  • Chris Connors: Computer Technology, Programming, Game Design, Video
  • Brendan Coogan: Crafts & Sculpture
  • George Michaels: Computer Programming

View a complete PDF flipbook of the printed publication for Art Class 2024 Scholastic Awards:

