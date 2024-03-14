Edgartown School responds to parents’ concerns

1 of 2

To respond to parents’ concerns that the needs of students should be better met, Edgartown School officials presented a four-part plan for school improvement, announced nearly a dozen upcoming afterschool programs and called for more people to join the School Advisory Council.

The administration shared updates on progress made since a February meeting in which many parents voiced frustration with the school’s communication, the resources and opportunities available to students, and other concerns.

School principal Shelley Einbinder said that since the February meeting, school-wide discussions have been held on improving the school’s climate, on instructional practices, on collaborative problem-solving, and on increasing family engagement.

“I’m sure a lot of us were at the last meeting, and there were a lot of concerns about our school,” Edgartown school committee chair Lou Paciello said. “And I believe [Einbinder and Smith] are working hard, and we will hopefully get some updates today.”

At Wednesday’s school committee meeting, Einbinder gave a report on progress since February, as did Martha’s Vineyard Public Schools Superintendent Richie Smith.

The meeting also featured live translation in Portuguese, a new feature that was introduced on Wednesday that will be available at further school committee meetings.

Einbinder said that after the February meeting, she met with school district leadership. “I began by meeting with Richie, the superintendent, John [Stevens], assistant superintendent, to begin to develop a plan to address some of the areas,” said Einbinder. “I have met with individual staff members and grade level teams to better understand how I can help support them.”

Einbinder’s report focused on a 2023–2024 Edgartown School Improvement Plan (SIP), which features four targeted areas developed with the School Advisory Council. That council currently has seven members, including school administration, school staff, community members, and parents of students.

The SIP’s first target area, Social Emotional Learning/Culture, involves strengthening relationships among staff with the help of the Edgartown Action Team. The action team, Smith explained, examines issues related to culture within the school. The SIP also involved training staff in collaborative problem-solving through the Massachusetts General Hospital’s Think:Kids program, training staff in de-escalation strategies over two years, and providing certain staff with full Safety Care Training. Think:Kids helps children with behavioral issues develop skills such as flexibility, frustration tolerance, and problem-solving.

The second target area, Instruction, involves modifying instruction to improve literacy in reading and math; establishing two pilot programs for literacy; and in the summer training six teams of co-teaching English learning, special education, and general education staff.

The third area, Facilities, involves creating a working group regarding the school HVAC system, establishing a committee for the school’s outdoor learning campus project, and securing further funding for that project.

The fourth and final area, Community and Culture, involves ongoing work on the school district’s equity audit and to increase family engagement. Increasing family engagement will include meetings to plan and establish school events, a math family night to be held in May, an evening showcase, working to increase participation in the school’s curriculum night, and creating a calendar of events for the 2024–2025 school year.

Committee member Kelly Scott asked Einbinder during the meeting whether the SIP could include outreach to the Brazilian population. “We have a huge Brazilian population,” said Scott. “How are we being thoughtful of that and making sure they’re included or engaged?” Scott also suggested that the school showcase Brazilian culture.

“Everything that we do is translated,” Einbinder replied, noting that translations are now available at school committee meetings. Einbinder also mentioned the school’s annual Children’s Day celebration, which has highlighted Brazilian culture.

Scott also suggested that the committee receive a status report regarding the plan at each of its meetings, and Paciello suggested that school staff give updates at the committee’s meetings.

Einbinder’s report also focused on afterschool enrichment. “We are going to be offering two different sessions of afterschool clubs to help provide some challenge and activities of interest to our students,” she said.

These programs will include clubs for chess; cooking; science, technology, and math (STEM); Legos for small children; knitting; origami; a string ensemble; puzzles; outdoor games; creative movement and dance; and a voter safety club.

The first session of afterschool programs will begin next week, and a second session will take place during April vacation, according to Einbinder. She added that an announcement regarding the programs was sent yesterday to the school community, and that over 30 families had responded.

Einbinder added that parents of students have been invited to school-wide community meetings, which are held after the school’s monthly fun run events. The next such meeting will take place on March 22.

Principal Einbinder also shared that the school has also posted job openings for additional staff, to increase student supervision. These openings include bus monitors, monitors during lunchtime, and an early morning staff member to oversee students before teachers arrive at 8 am. The school is seeking additional educational support professionals, and asking interested parents to volunteer for one hour a week each.

Einbinder added that the school has posted online three issues of its weekly Edgartown School News publication, in which recent and upcoming school events are highlighted.

Superintendent Smith noted in his report that he has had three meetings with parents since Feb. 1, and that a major takeaway has been the need to adequately support all students. “The narrative of the parents that I have gotten in my conversations is ‘Please support all kids. Make sure that the resources are in place in the school to do so.'” According to Smith, areas of concern at the school were visibility, decision-making, discipline, communication, care of staff needs, and safety issues.

Smith underscored the role of the school’s School Advisory Council on Wednesday. “It is imperative that the School Advisory Council has a larger number of participants, a larger membership,” he said. He encouraged more teachers to join, noting that by law, more teachers joining means that the committee must then include more parents.

Smith also made a point to increase diversity in the council. “If we can encourage diversity of thought, diversity of culture, diversity of perspective in the School Advisory Council, you inherently address more needs. So that is a core move that needs to happen,” Smith said.

Smith also highlighted the benefits of the school’s multi-tiered system of supports (MTSS). The MTSS model is used to identify and serve students who require support, whether in terms of enrichment, special needs, or other needs. The tiers within MTSS commonly refer to an entire class, to small groups, and to individualized attention to a student. A student can be supported by different tiers according to their needs.

Other topics raised at the February meeting were revisited on Wednesday.

Smith shared that he is working on implementing exit surveys for parents who choose to have their students leave the school, a policy that multiple parents requested in February.

The committee and administration also discussed reconsidering the school’s 18-student-per-class cap, which is exclusive to the Edgartown School on the Vineyard.

Eliminating that cap, said Paciello, could better address cases in which teachers at the Edgartown School want to enroll their children there. Without the cap, the school’s principal would have more discretion to allow exemptions to the cap. Currently, exceeding the 18-student cap for a class requires a vote of the school committee.

Superintendent Smith added that exemptions to the 18-student class size are sometimes made to accommodate students who experienced bullying at other schools. “[The] policy is as strong as the school committee allows, and the school committee sets up policy,” Smith said.

Smith said on Wednesday that more work was needed to improve the school. “This is just where it is. I won’t say it’s adequate. I certainly wouldn’t say this is all,” he said. “The school is in a place where, when we heard from parents, parents alerted us, [and] staff tells us what we need … I’ve been very blunt with Shelley because I feel that bluntness is what we need right now to quickly pivot and start really bringing the support that the school needs.”

During the meeting, the committee also accepted the resignation of assistant principal Mary Ann Bartlett, which will take effect June 30.

Wednesday’s meeting was also one of the last for committee chair Lou Paciello, whose term is ending. “I just want to say, thank you all,” he said. “It was a pleasure to serve the town. I wish we got more done, as always — never satisfied … and I hope I did well enough in your eyes.”