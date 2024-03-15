School superintendent signs new contract

Island school officials have inked a new, three-year contract with Superintendent of Schools Richie Smith.

All-Island School Committee chair Amy Houghton and Smith each signed the contract on Tuesday, March 14; the committee voted to approve the document the week before.

“I feel very appreciated and likewise grateful to the committee and the [All-Island school personnel subcommittee],” Smith told The Times. “I love serving in this role. There’s a lot to it, but it brings great fulfillment too.”

The three year contract is effective on July 1.

For the first year of the new contract, Smith will receive $212,000. The salary will increase in the remaining years to adjust for annual cost of living based on the state employee retirement system, plus an additional one-half percentage point; he also receives a $4,000 annual, “longevity” stipend, as the contract reads. And he’s required to live on the Island.

Smith and school committee members have been hashing out the details of the new contract since November.

Smith was appointed to a two-year deal in 2022 to fill out the remaining term of former Island Superintendent Matt D’Andrea. At the time, the schools reached an agreement that paid $380,000 over the two years.

The contract included a one-year evaluation period. During the evaluation this past November, Smith received high marks from committee members, and a school personnel subcommittee was tasked with coming up with the contract.

While it took several months, Smith said that the length of time was not any indication of disagreements, but was more a testament to the other issues in front of the school system.

“There’s so much going on and more urgent issues to get to, but both sides trusted that we would get it done,” he said. Smith said that he is grateful to have the support of the community.