Chilmark School selects new principal

The next principal of Chilmark School has been named.

Kate Squire, a fourth grade teacher at Willard Elementary School in the Concord public school system, has been chosen to lead the up-Island school.

Squire expressed her excitement to have been selected for the role, which will start on July 1.

“I am so honored to be entrusted with the leadership of the Chilmark School as its next principal,” Squire told the Times. “I’m really looking forward to building relationships with students, parents, and educators and learning from everyone in this very special community. Those partnerships are essential to student growth and success. I’m especially excited to collaborate with teachers to support a project-based curriculum and share some of my experiences integrating science and literacy.”

Current principal, Susan Stevens, announced in October that she would retire after the end of this school year. Stevens has led the Chilmark School as principal since 2009.

The search had come down to two finalists by last month; Edgartown School third grade teacher Alicia Knight was the other candidate.

Including interviews, there were opportunities for the Chilmark School community to meet the candidates and the Chilmark Principal Search Committee visited each educator’s school before a decision was made.

In a letter to the Martha’s Vineyard school community, Island superintendent Richie Smith praised both candidates but cited Squire’s “vast experience as a teacher leader, department leader, curriculum leader, and as a change agent” within the Concord Public School system among the reasons she was chosen. Smith said he and others who met Squire felt she was “principal ready now.”

“I want to express my deep gratitude to our parents, guardians, and community members for your interest, input, and commitment to the Chilmark School,” he wrote. “I know that you will show this same level of commitment as we welcome and support our new principal of the Chilmark School, Ms. Kate Squire. Kate’s success means the success and growth of our Chilmark School children and the entire school community as a whole.”