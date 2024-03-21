Wind turbines and a shadow over Island fishers

1 of 2

Their boat is named Redemption. And as seventeen-year-old Tegan Gale walked onto the lobster boat docked at Tashmoo landing on a warm March day, he was thinking about what the boat meant to him and about his future.

The Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School senior would be a third-generation Island lobster fisherman. Since he was a kid, he’s been helping his father — Jason Gale — haul up lobster traps in Vineyard waters, just like Jason did with his father, Ray Gale.

Tegan says he loves being out on the water, and he wants to keep the family tradition alive, but he’s up against what he sees as big business and a lot of uncertainty.

Lobster fishing requires expensive, upfront costs. There is a long list: the cost of upkeep on the boat, new traps and repairing old ones, all of their foul-weather gear, and of course a license. Aside from finances, there are also new regulations to protect right whales that make the work increasingly challenging. And amid all this, the industry has changed, with massive investment firms consolidating fishing boats and harming small businesses.

And now, there’s another layer of uncertainty: the new offshore wind industry.

“It’s scary, honestly,” Tegan said. “I love fishing, and I would love to be able to make a living doing it. But there are so many unknowns.”

Tegan isn’t alone. Several Island fishermen say the new industry has the potential to disrupt their work for years to come. They have questions about the impacts of underwater cables extending from the turbines, and dragging nets over the high-voltage wires. They also have fears about the impact to sea life during construction of the offshore wind farms.

And local lobster fishers like the Gales think that the wind industry could do more to help.

Vineyard Wind recently announced it was taking applications from Massachusetts fishermen who are eligible for a $19 million compensation program. But Island fishermen say they aren’t eligible, even though they say they are directly impacted.

The Gales — and officials with the Martha’s Vineyard Fishermen’s Preservation Trust — say that as Vineyard Wind ramps up construction 15 miles from the Island, fishing boats that would fish near the lease area are moving into inshore waters around the Vineyard to set their traps.

The Gales and others don’t contend that what these boats are doing is wrong, but combined with fishing closures already in place to protect right whales, they worry that their piece of the pie is getting smaller.

“It’s already happening,” Jason Gale said. “The more guys that are drawing from what’s available, the quicker it’s gone.”

And it’s not just Vineyard Wind.

“With Vineyard Wind and South Fork and all the others, we’re not talking about an inconvenience for a year or two. We’re talking 20 years until decommissioning. And then it starts all over again,” Gale said. “We’re talking a lifetime of inconvenience.”

The Gales and the fishermen’s trust see gaps in how the offshore wind industry is treating them.

In early March, Vineyard Wind announced the launch of the compensation program. Administered through a third party, the program provides compensation to commercial fishermen for economic impacts attributable to the project’s construction, operations, and decommissioning. Vineyard Wind says it’s a way of giving back to the industry.

“Throughout the development of Vineyard Wind 1, we have focused on building relationships with local fishing communities while ensuring that each of these vital industries can co-exist to the benefit of the entire Northeast region,” said Avangrid CEO Pedro Azagra at the time of the program announcement. “By launching this program we are making good on our promise to work with the fishing industry to address financial impacts related to the development of this project, and we encourage any commercial fishermen affected to apply for eligibility.”

Fishermen who are eligible will receive annual payments, and they have until June to submit an application.

The program has broad support from state officials, leaders at the Massachusetts Lobstermen’s Association, and division of marine fisheries.

But fishermen need to prove that they have fished the lease area for at least three years between 2016 and 2022 to be eligible.

For the Gales and other Island fishermen, they haven’t fished that area. They say they won’t see a dime. And they believe they are being treated unfairly because they are impacted by the displacement of other boats.

“Now that they have this structure in place, it is fair to say that there are holes that other companies, including the next Vineyard Wind, should consider,” said Shelley Edmundson, executive director for the Martha’s Vineyard Fishermen’s Preservation Trust.

One of the gaps, Edmundson says, is leaving out Vineyard fishermen. With Vineyard Wind leading the way on compensation programs and before other companies start construction, she says, there is room to learn and to do better.

“As these other companies come in, we have to make sure we hold them to learning and changing … so that the same mistakes aren’t made over and over and over again,” Edmundson said.

John Keene, president of the trust, credits Vineyard Wind for listening to fishermen and setting up venues for people to talk and think things through. “They’ve listened,” he said.

But he also says there is room for improvement.

Keene says the industry shouldn’t have just a blanket, one-size-fits-all compensation program. Each lease area is different from the next. Some areas may be more heavily fished; some may be more important ecosystems, while others may be more transient areas.

Instead of a blanket program, Keene advocates for the creation of a review committee or board that consists of local fishermen, local residents, elected officials, and others that can review a potential compensation program and decide who is eligible for funding and how much. He says that will help ensure that fishing communities like the Vineyard will be treated more fairly.

“We need to have a board set up with different walks of life that can determine situationally who gets what,” Keene said. “A cookie-cutter response isn’t working.”

Keene says there should also be a fund set up for communities that are impacted by offshore wind, particularly with legal fees. He points to the Edgartown conservation commission — a board made up of volunteers — that spent hours reviewing plans for cables that now go through Muskeget Channel off Edgartown. The local ConCom originally rejected Vineyard Wind’s plans for the cables, but Vineyard Wind ultimately appealed the decision through the state, and won.

Keene says that the local board had reasonable concerns, but they were overwhelmed with legal fees. He supports a proposal that would provide fees to towns like Edgartown, that may be more disproportionately affected by offshore wind. An advisory board could help oversee which communities might be more impacted.

Keene also hopes that compensation programs could do a better job helping the actual fishermen onboard boats. He says that compensation now goes to the license holder, which can often be an investment firm. Captains and crew may not see that money.

Vineyard Wind did not respond for a comment for this story, instead sharing a press release announcing the compensation program.

Back at Tashmoo landing on the Redemption, with Tegan Gale thinking about his future, the 17-year-old says he doesn’t know what he’s going to do when he graduates this summer. “I’m trying not to have my heart set on [fishing]. But at the same time, it’s my favorite thing in the world. It feels like what I’m supposed to do.” he said. “It’s what I know.”

Jason Gale, sitting next to him and looking at a blue sky over the harbor, says he’s nervous for his son.

“I wouldn’t want to be a young buck starting out right now,” Gale says. “It’s the variables that we don’t know. It’s a little nerve-wracking.”