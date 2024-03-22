New optimism for housing legislation

One of the state’s highest elected officials, in comments before members of the Boston business community yesterday, signaled that he is open to legislation involving the creation of a real estate transfer fee, bringing renewed optimism for housing advocates on the Island.

According to State House News Service and other media, Massachusetts House Speaker Ron Mariano said he would consider the fee — which would set aside revenue from a tax on real estate transactions to support housing initiatives — although he stopped short of fully endorsing the initiative.

Island officials say it is the clearest signal he’s given publicly about the measure, signifying that the bill could be progressing through the legislative process. After six town meetings endorsed the option to impose a transfer fee in 2022, some 250 Islanders took to the State House a year ago to lobby for the option to impose a fee. Gov. Maura Healey has also supported the option, but Mariano has been mostly quiet on the issue.

“Now, I understand that the idea of a transfer fee is a cause for concern for some of you, but if you believe that the issue of housing affordability is a genuine crisis, then we must explore all options that have the potential to make a real difference,” Mariano said during the Greater Boston Chamber of Commerce forum on Thursday, according to the news service. “I look forward to having continued conversations with members, and with the business community, on how we can bolster the development of more affordable housing, while ensuring that Massachusetts remains competitive.”

Mariano later told reporters that he is unsure if he has the votes in the House to pass the legislation; he also discussed some of the finer details of possible legislation.

His comments have created a buzz for Island housing advocates who have long pushed for a transfer fee.

“I’m more optimistic than ever that the legislature will realize a local-option transfer fee on real estate this session,” state Senator Julian Cyr told The Times in a statement. “I feel buoyed by the speaker’s comments that endorse the policy, and I’ll continue to work to advance a transfer fee in the Senate. The revenue from a transfer fee will be a lifeline to Islanders struggling to afford to live on Martha’s Vineyard. It is my highest priority to get a local-option transfer fee passed into law.”

Adam Turner, executive director of the Martha’s Vineyard Commission, reached on Friday, also expressed optimism, noting that the speaker had recognized the idea of bringing the legislation forward. Turner says there’s been broad support on the Islands for the transfer fee, and that the tool could be a benefit to developing much-needed housing on the Island.

Tucker Holland, an advocate for housing on Nantucket, said he’s encouraged by Mariano commenting, noting that the speaker has yet to speak publicly about the transfer fee.

“It was so encouraging that he not only spoke publicly about it for the first time, but he shared these thoughts with the people that he did,” Holland said, noting that there has been opposition to the idea with builders and real estate lobbies present at the chamber meeting. “I applaud him for bringing up this critical issue and tool with a group that hasn’t necessarily been in favor of it.”

Holland also noted that Mariano did not come right out and endorse the effort. According to State House News, when asked whether he supports the tax, Mariano said that there were some nuances that would have to be worked out. He said that Governor Maura Healey’s proposal would allow municipalities to impose a fee of 0.5 to 2 percent of a property sale above $1 million, which he said could be too much.

But he also noted that the structure of the fee could be different from community to community, explicitly pointing out that Nantucket may have different needs than other Massachusetts communities.

Holland notes that Gov. Healey’s proposal would also set aside $4 billion for housing initiatives, aside from allowing communities to enact a transfer fee. But Holland says that much of that $4 billion would go to funding residents in lower income levels. He noted that this was needed across the state. “But the need goes so much further on the Islands,” he said.

“On Nantucket, you need to be earning 5 times the [area median income] to be able to afford a home,” Holland added. “We need to be able to have a reliable and significant revenue stream that can support the work we need to do, serving a variety of income levels on the Islands.”

On the political front, the housing legislation has been a talking point for both candidates vying for the State House seat to represent Falmouth, Martha’s Vineyard, and Nantucket.

Both candidates who have announced a campaign — Thomas Moakley from Falmouth and Arielle Faria from West Tisbury — have been supportive of the transfer fee.