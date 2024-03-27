Land court ruling unsettling short-term rental market

Real estate agents and zoning officials on Martha’s Vineyard have their eyes on a court case unfolding on their sister Island that could disrupt the short-term rental market, a long tradition and economic engine of the region.

While the case hasn’t been resolved, a Massachusetts Land Court ruling raises the question if short-term rentals would be allowed with existing zoning on the Vineyard.

On Thursday, March 14, Massachusetts Land Court Judge Michael Vhay ruled in a Nantucket case that a short-term rental cannot be a primary dwelling’s principal use in Nantucket’s residential neighborhoods. In other words, if a home is primarily used as a short-term rental, that could be considered a commercial enterprise, which isn’t allowed in a residential area.

Nantucket resident Catherine Ward filed the original lawsuit, suing her neighbors the Grapes and the town’s zoning board of appeals for allowing a short-term rental operation she saw as an illegal commercial venture. Ward contends that light pollution and excessive noise coming from the rental has made her consider moving off Nantucket.

According to court documents, Vhay determined that Nantucket’s zoning bylaws did not explicitly permit short-term rentals, therefore it was not permissible.

However, the court found that short-term rentals were allowed as an accessory use under Nantucket zoning. An accessory use would be considered incidental, or a secondary use of a property.

In his recent decision, Vhay remanded the case to Nantucket’s zoning board of appeals for reconsideration. The board initially sided with the Nantucket building commissioner, who wrote that short-term rentals did not violate zoning.

The Nantucket zoning board of appeals now has 45 days to determine whether the Grapes’ short-term rental operation would be allowed as an accessory use of the property. If not, the board would need to figure out “appropriate remedies,” according to Vhay’s conclusions.

The decision was met with mixed reactions on Nantucket, according to the Nantucket Current. Nantucket officials are worried about the potential impact to the traditional short-term rental market, while housing advocates felt validated about their concerns that the rentals hurt the year-round housing market.

Although it is uncertain whether the town will appeal the decision, the Nantucket zoning board of appeals met on Monday, March 25, to discuss the court decision in executive session. When reached for more information, The Times was told further details regarding the executive session were not available yet.

How exactly the Vineyard will be impacted is not yet fully clear. But the Nantucket decision has some watching closely.

“I know it’s a concern, but we’ll just have to wait and see what happens,” Anchor Realty owner and real estate agent Lisa Lucier said.

Lucier notes that short-term rentals are a “vital part of the economy” on the Vineyard. Many visitors who use short-term rentals stay longer than a day or two, and they tend to spend lots of money on the Island, Lucier said.

She also said the elimination of short-term rentals would have a “real impact” on Martha’s Vineyard, pointing out that there aren’t enough hotel rooms to meet the summer demand on the Island.

Lucier said there still seemed to be “hoops to jump through” on the Nantucket side, and she hopes the issues will stay across the ocean.

Feiner Real Estate owner and broker Jim Feiner said Vineyarders are “going to look hard at this.” He pointed out that Nantucket’s zoning bylaws did not mention short-term rentals in its text, while“clearly stating that any use that is not explicitly listed in the zoning code is prohibited.”

Municipalities on the Island are also paying close attention to the case because it may prompt changes to local zoning.

“It’s fair to say we’re just watching with real interest with what’ll come out of Nantucket,” attorney Ron Rappaport told The Times. Rappaport serves as town counsel to five Vineyard towns. “I think we’re going to get some pretty clear guidance from that case.”

He said the case was a “muddle right now,” and how the Nantucket zoning board of appeals moves forward would likely set the stage for the Vineyard, considering the zoning bylaws of both Islands are pretty similar.

Rappaport explains that short-term rentals have been allowed on the Vineyard under the assumption they were permissible by the 2021 Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court case Styller vs. Zoning Board of Appeals of Lynnfield. The case upheld a land court decision not allowing short-term rentals in Lynnfield’s residential zones.

“The court held that short-term rentals are not customary in Lynnfield — it’s not a resort community, it’s not customary, and therefore commercial, and therefore not allowed,” Rappaport said.

West Tisbury is particularly concerned with the lawsuit, because voters will be debating a short-term rental bylaw at town meeting on April 9.

The article was intended to codify West Tisbury’s short-term rental market process. However, it being proposed as a general bylaw, and as it is written in the warrant now, may lead to issues. According to Vhay’s decision, if a municipality regulates activities through zoning bylaws, then its general bylaws cannot contradict them. West Tisbury’s zoning bylaws currently don’t mention short-term rentals.

West Tisbury town officials decided it would be best to explain the short-term rental issue to voters at the town meeting and let the townspeople be a part of determining next steps.

Some housing advocates say that the court case on Nantucket could ultimately be beneficial for year-round residents.

Oak Bluffs select board member Gail Barmakian said she welcomed the court decision. “[Short-term rentals have] had a great effect on the availability of housing on the Island,” Barmakian told The Times, adding she thinks short-term rentals take away some houses from the year-round rental market and increase home values.

However, Barmakian feels the Nantucket case will need to be analyzed more before any decisions are made.

Tisbury planning board chair Ben Robinson said he thinks the Nantucket case will propel Vineyard towns to get a firmer grasp on their zoning bylaws regarding short-term rentals. Otherwise, it may result in lawsuits filed by residents against the towns and abutters, as in the Nantucket case, although Robinson said he was unsure whether people would actually follow through. “It’s definitely advancing the short-term rental conversation,” he said.

Other factors Robinson said might be taken into account were the amount of revenue the towns received from short-term rental taxes, and the supply of places for visitors to stay.