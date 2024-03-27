Sunrise Wind lands federal approval

The United States Department of the Interior has approved the Sunrise Wind offshore wind project, which boasts a planned capacity of over 900 megawatts of renewable energy. Up to 84 turbines have been authorized for the project.

Sunrise Wind, located approximately 16 miles south of the Vineyard, is planned to provide power to over 320,000 homes in New York state.

The wind project is a 50/50 partnership between Ørsted and Eversource.

The development is slated to be substantially larger than others so-far approved for waters off the Vineyard’s coast. Vineyard Wind has a 805-megawatt capacity, and South Fork Wind has a capacity of 132 megawatts.

Commonwealth Wind, not yet approved, is expected to produce 1,200-megawatts. Commonwealth boasts that this would be the largest offshore wind project in New England waters.

Sunrise is the seventh offshore wind project approved in the United States, according to a Department of the Interior (DOI) announcement published yesterday.

“These seven projects have the potential to provide more than 8 gigawatts of clean, renewable energy to power roughly 3 million homes, and support the Administration’s goal of deploying 30 gigawatts of offshore wind energy capacity by 2030,” DOI states.

Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland commented on the approval in the DOI’s release. “In collaboration with Tribes, labor groups, industry, and partners nationwide, we are steadfast in our commitment to fostering clean energy growth that enriches communities, bolsters national energy security, and tackles the climate crisis head-on,” Haaland said.

The Record of Decision for Sunrise Wind is available on the federal Bureau of Ocean Management website. As part of this record, Sunrise Wind LLC must establish fishery mitigation funds to compensate commercial and for-hire recreational fishers for any losses arising directly from the project.

According to the federal government announcement, Sunrise will also provide over 800 direct jobs per year, and around 300 jobs per year during its construction.