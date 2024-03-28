Edgartown Council on Aging: April 2024

Edgartown Council on Aging
The Anchors at 10 Daggett St.
Lyndsay Famariss
508-627-4368
lfamariss@edgartown-ma.us
edgartowncoa.com
Weekly Events
Monday
- 9 am: Chair Yoga with Jennifer Fingado. Begins April 8.
- 11:30 am: Bowling at the Barn
- 12:30 pm: Bridge
Tuesday
- 9 am: Yoga
- 10 am: Knitting
- 12 pm: Tuesday lunch
- 1:15 pm: Mah Jongg
Wednesday
- 9:30 am: Tai Chi with Nan Doty
- 12:30 pm: Bridge
Thursday
- 9:15 am: Introduction to Tai Chi Qigong with Nan Doty. $10 per class.
Friday
- 9:30 am: Mindful Meditation on Zoom
- 12 pm: Friday Cafe
- 1:15 pm: Mah Jongg
April Calendar
Please visit edgartowncoa.com for more information on programs and services. All are welcome to attend. You must register for programs in advance by calling 508-627-4368.
Tuesday and Friday lunch information: The meal is served at 12 pm. Feel free to come anytime after 11 am to join us, meet your friends, and have some conversation. You must call by 12 pm the day before to register. Visit edgartowncoa.com for our menu.
April 4: 11 am, Learn how to collaborate with ease using Google Drive.
April 4: 1 pm, Bingo
April 8: 2:30 – 3:30 pm, Eclipse Watch Party and Ice Cream Social! Solar eclipse observation glasses provided for the first 44 registrants.
April 8: Hearing checks with Shawn Woodbrey of At Home Hearing
April 9: 11 am, Coffee with a Cop with Sargent Will Bishop of the Edgartown Police Department
April 9: 12 – 1 pm, Wellness clinic with town nurse
April 11: 1 pm, Movie at the Anchors, “American Fiction”
April 12: 10:30 am, Dementia Friends presentation with Mary Holmes of the Martha’s Vineyard Center for Living
April 12: Drop-in Tech Help. Every month during the second Friday lunch. No advance registration required.
April 15: Patriots’ Day – The Anchors is closed
April 18: 1 pm, Bingo
April 25: 10 am – 12 pm, Writing Through. 6-week writing workshop with Sue Guiney. $20 for the workshop. All are welcome.
April 25: 1 pm, Movie at the Anchors, “Poor Things”
April 26: Birthday Cafe to celebrate those born in April.
April 29: 11 am, Guest Chef Series. Cooking demonstration with Carlos Montoya. Registration is limited. You must sign up in advance.