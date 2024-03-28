Edgartown Council on Aging: April 2024

Edgartown Council on Aging

The Anchors at 10 Daggett St.

Lyndsay Famariss

508-627-4368

lfamariss@edgartown-ma.us

edgartowncoa.com

Weekly Events

Monday

9 am: Chair Yoga with Jennifer Fingado. Begins April 8.

11:30 am: Bowling at the Barn

12:30 pm: Bridge

Tuesday

9 am: Yoga

10 am: Knitting

12 pm: Tuesday lunch

1:15 pm: Mah Jongg

Wednesday

9:30 am: Tai Chi with Nan Doty

12:30 pm: Bridge

Thursday

9:15 am: Introduction to Tai Chi Qigong with Nan Doty. $10 per class.

Friday

9:30 am: Mindful Meditation on Zoom

12 pm: Friday Cafe

1:15 pm: Mah Jongg

April Calendar

Please visit edgartowncoa.com for more information on programs and services. All are welcome to attend. You must register for programs in advance by calling 508-627-4368.

Tuesday and Friday lunch information: The meal is served at 12 pm. Feel free to come anytime after 11 am to join us, meet your friends, and have some conversation. You must call by 12 pm the day before to register. Visit edgartowncoa.com for our menu.

April 4: 11 am, Learn how to collaborate with ease using Google Drive.

April 4: 1 pm, Bingo

April 8: 2:30 – 3:30 pm, Eclipse Watch Party and Ice Cream Social! Solar eclipse observation glasses provided for the first 44 registrants.

April 8: Hearing checks with Shawn Woodbrey of At Home Hearing

April 9: 11 am, Coffee with a Cop with Sargent Will Bishop of the Edgartown Police Department

April 9: 12 – 1 pm, Wellness clinic with town nurse

April 11: 1 pm, Movie at the Anchors, “American Fiction”

April 12: 10:30 am, Dementia Friends presentation with Mary Holmes of the Martha’s Vineyard Center for Living

April 12: Drop-in Tech Help. Every month during the second Friday lunch. No advance registration required.

April 15: Patriots’ Day – The Anchors is closed

April 18: 1 pm, Bingo

April 25: 10 am – 12 pm, Writing Through. 6-week writing workshop with Sue Guiney. $20 for the workshop. All are welcome.

April 25: 1 pm, Movie at the Anchors, “Poor Things”

April 26: Birthday Cafe to celebrate those born in April.

April 29: 11 am, Guest Chef Series. Cooking demonstration with Carlos Montoya. Registration is limited. You must sign up in advance.