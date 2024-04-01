Basketball tournament to honor Waylon Sauer

Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School (MVRHS) has announced the inaugural Waylon Madison Sauer Memorial 3-vs.-3 Basketball Tournament to be held this upcoming weekend.

The tournament is a way to remember Sauer, who died in a car crash in November at the age of 17; he was a junior at MVRHS.

Students who organized the tournament say the event will be a day of “friendly competition and community spirit.” It will be held Sunday, April 7, starting at 10 am and will run into the early afternoon.

“We are thrilled to host the Waylon Madison Sauer Memorial Basketball Tournament and honor the memory of a beloved member of our class,” Tayna Silva, junior class president and tournament organizer, was quoted in a release from the school. “This event not only celebrates Waylon’s legacy but brings our community together for a day of fun and camaraderie.”

Teams of teens and adults from the Island are invited to participate, which guarantees each team will play three games. The top four teams will advance to the semifinals, held at 11:30 am, with the championship game slated for 12:15 pm. Times are subject to change.

In addition to the basketball action, there will be a celebration of sponsors, supporters, and teams at noon, followed by the highly anticipated championship game.

Community members are encouraged to attend. There will be snacks and beverages available.

There are a few open spots for teams. For more information, or to register a team, please contact Tayna Silva or Volkert Kleeman at tayna.silva@mvrhs.org or volkert.kleeman@mvrhs.org.