Andrew Rankin, 42, formerly of Edgartown, passed away on April 2, 2024, from a stroke at Bayonet Point Hospital in Hudson, Fla.

Andrew, or Andy, grew up in Edgartown, and graduated from the Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School in 2000. He loved fishing, skateboarding, and driving heavy equipment, which he did in Florida. He had an infectious laugh, and enjoyed being among his friends.

He is survived by his parents, Marjorie Convery and Jim Rankin, his sisters Irene and Kirsten, and his brother Keith and their families, as well as his partner, Elizabeth Sosa and their new daughter, Nevaeh Rose.

A celebration of life will take place at a later date.