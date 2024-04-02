Venezuelan asylum seekers win ‘major’ ruling

A federal judge has ruled in favor of the Venezuelan asylum seekers that were sent to Martha’s Vineyard two years ago by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, providing a pathway for the migrants to bring claims against the company that chartered the planes to the Island.

On Friday, U.S. District Court Judge Allison Burroughs ruled that the plaintiffs in the case can proceed with a lawsuit against Vertol Systems, a Florida-based charter company that was contracted by the State of Florida to transport the Venezuelans to the Island.

Lawyers for Civil Rights, Boston, who are supporting the migrants in the case, call Friday’s ruling a “major victory” in the Vineyard case.

“It sends a crucial message: private companies can — and will — be held accountable for helping rogue state actors violate the rights of vulnerable immigrants through illegal and fraudulent schemes,” a statement from the civil rights group reads.

Three Venezuleans identified as Yanet, Pablo, and Jesus are the plaintiffs in the case, along with Alianza America, an advocacy network of Latin American migrant-led organizations.

Burroughs also ruled that the other defendants in the case have been dismissed, including DeSantis and other Florida state officials, as well as Perla Huerta, a U.S. Army veteran accused of rounding up migrants in San Antonio and luring them onto planes with false promises of jobs and other enticements.

But the Lawyers for Civil Rights say that they will continue to seek charges against the defendants.

“The migrants will continue to pursue their claims in federal court against all defendants — including by seeking jurisdictional discovery to prove the viability of the claims against the dismissed parties,” the statement reads. “Put simply, the migrants will zealously seek accountability for what the Court has dubbed, at this preliminary stage, ‘tortious’ acts.”

In a statement Monday, Alianza America says they will also continue to push for additional charges.

“Alianza Americas promises to continue our legal fight on behalf of our highly vulnerable sisters and brothers, who were subjected to severe emotional distress under false pretenses and horribly used as scapegoats for a divisive political circus,” the statement reads. “We will pursue every and all avenues to win our case and hold fully accountable all parties involved who use power and money to pervert our democracy and our civil rights.”