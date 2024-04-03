Clarence M. Bannister, of Vineyard Haven, passed away on Easter Sunday, March 31, 2024, at the Henrietta Brewer House. He celebrated his 100th birthday on Jan. 1 this year. His wife, Ethel V. (Craig) Bannister, whom he was married to for over 70 years, passed away in October 2019.

Clarence was a fixture at the local A&P in Edgartown, where he worked as the food and produce manager. He was also a veteran, proudly serving the Army as a sergeant during WWII. He is survived by his two sons, Quintin Bannister of Vineyard Haven, and Amaury Bannister of Washington, D.C.

Services will be held in Washington, D.C. A complete obituary will appear in this paper at a later date. For online condolences and more information, please visit chapmanfuneral.com.