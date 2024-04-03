Faulty hose causes ferry cancellations

Mechanical issues on the Steamship Authority (SSA) ferry Martha’s Vineyard caused trip cancellations on the morning of Wednesday, April 3.

A leak in the Martha’s Vineyard’s reduction gear hose halted operations for the vessel after, canceling the 7 am departure from Woods Hole and the 8:15 am departure from Vineyard Haven.

The 7 am departure had loaded passengers and vehicles and was headed toward the Vineyard before it returned to port.

“Our maintenance personnel are en route to replace the hose,” SSA communications director Sean Driscoll said Wednesday morning.

Later in the morning, Driscoll said the hose had been replaced and the Martha’s Vineyard will make its next trip at 9:30 am.

The 8:15 am departure from Woods Hole aboard the Island Home, which experienced a slight delay due an engine cable that needed to be replaced, was more crowded than usual with those who couldn’t make the 7 am trip joining the ride.

The Steamship Authority is also warning of ferry cancellations and delays on Wednesday afternoon into Thursday because of a storm warning. The National Weather Service issued a warning in effect from 2 pm Wednesday until 8 am Thursday, forecasting east winds to 40 knots with gusts up to 50 knots and seas as high as 9 feet expected.

The SSA is waiving change and cancellation fees for travel scheduled for all day Wednesday and for Thursday morning. To change or modify a reservation, visit steamshipauthority.com, call the reservation office at 508-477-8600, or visit a terminal.