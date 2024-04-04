The case for overlay districts in Oak Bluffs

For all intents and purposes, Oak Bluffs has made it impossible for professional service providers to open a business practice outside of our downtown. Furthermore, commercial businesses have no option to stage their operations anywhere in the Town of Oak Bluffs. With the exception of certain parts of downtown, the entire town is residentially zoned. This makes the only viable option for growth to be in the owner’s backyard under the home-business bylaw.

Oak Bluffs’ current form of zoning has negatively impacted everyone’s quality of life. A lack of planning for commercial and professional services has resulted in unregulated, illegal operations throughout our town.

It’s forty years too late to designate areas of town for professional and commercial needs. There is simply no space left. Long established businesses that predated town zoning have been choked out by residential interests without consideration for the impacts of these growing residential needs and the pressures placed upon the commercial businesses servicing them.

Because rezoning is not an option, overlay districts are an effective planning tool that provide a framework for well thought out proposals, which address our collective needs for responsible commercial and professional growth in balance with our economy.

Let’s look at both the light industrial/mixed use overlay district (LIMOD) and the professional services overlay district (PSOD).

LIMOD – Enables the Town to support the development of light industrial operation, mixed-use construction and associated affordable housing options by expanding permitted uses in existing residentially zoned areas within the overlay district. To clarify, these remain residentially zoned areas. First and foremost, any proposal to operate within an LIMOD must adhere to strict standards and undergo a rigorous special permit process with no as-of-right language implied or otherwise stated.

PSOD – Enables the Town to support the use of residential properties providing important professional services to the community outside of downtown while maintaining the residential character of the neighborhood within the PSOD. Through the rigorous special permit process, this by-law will permit the provision of professional services to alleviate overcrowding, traffic, and the demand for downtown parking.

To state the obvious, we aren’t working with a blank slate and there are no easy answers here. Collectively we have inherited a thriving Island community, complete with growing needs, finite space, and decades of short-sighted zoning. But we have an opportunity to implement practical, long-term solutions with the planning tools available to us.

T. Ewell Hopkins is the chairperson of the Oak Bluffs Planning Board