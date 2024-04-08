State board disciplines Island doctor

An Island doctor has been fined by the Massachusetts Board of Medicine for incorrectly advertising to customers and for failing to register for a state monitoring program.

During a meeting on March 28, the state board issued a consent order against Dr. Lisa Nagy, an environmental health practitioner and owner of Environmental Health Center.

In the order, the board found that Nagy failed to register for the state’s Prescription Drug Monitoring Program — known as MassPAT — until 2023 and prescribed benzodiazepine to a patient without the required check. MassPAT is a state program that helps doctors identify patients that might misuse or abuse opiates. Benzodiazepine is a drug commonly used for treating anxiety and other mental-health related conditions.

The state board, announcing the action in a recent press release, also ruled that she incorrectly advertised that she was board certified in Emergency Medicine and incorrectly reported the same on a license renewal application.

The board issued a $1,500 fine and required Nagy to complete medication education as part of the drug monitoring program. The board also required Nagy to change her website and renewal applications to accurately reflect her certification status. Nagy’s website currently does not state that she practices emergency medicine.

“I have board certification in Environmental Medicine and will update my Emergency Medicine boards online within a year, though it is not necessary to have ER boards unless working in an emergency room,” Nagy wrote in a statement to The Times.

“The notification about Mass PAT was mailed, I believe, to West Tisbury to a nonexistent address but should have gone to Vineyard Haven and I did not receive it,” the statement continued. “I was therefore unaware of this way of checking on patients’ medications and have since been in full compliance for the occasional controlled medication that I prescribe.”

According to the state board release, Nagy has been licensed to practice medicine in Massachusetts since 1990.

In 2022, she was selected as a new member of the Island’s Health Council, composed of leaders in health care and the public on Martha’s Vineyard. According to the council’s website, she is still a member.

Nagy was also featured in the Netflix show “Afflicted” that delves into the world of undiagnosed diseases and chronic illnesses.

According to her website, Nagy received her doctorate in medicine at Cornell Medical College.

The Massachusetts Board of Registration in Medicine licenses more than 40,000 physicians, osteopaths and acupuncturists. The board was created in 1894 to protect the public health and safety by setting standards for the practice of medicine and ensuring that doctors who practice in the commonwealth are appropriately qualified and competent. The board investigates complaints and determines sanctions.

During the March 28 hearing, the board also took disciplinary action against the medical licenses of Risa F. Aronson-Fox, D.O., Alan G. Corman, M.D., Michael J. Yaremchuk, M.D. and Joseph A. Mollick, M.D.