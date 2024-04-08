Taking in the awe

Vineyarders will be gathering at a number of locations to take in today’s solar eclipse. And the forecast for this afternoon is looking good. The National Weather Service is reporting mostly clear skies with a few scattered clouds in the afternoon.

The partial eclipse will begin locally at 2:16 pm and end at 4:39 pm with maximum coverage occurring at 3:29 pm.

Massachusetts will see about 93 percent coverage of the sun, much greater than the 65 percent obscuration during the 2017 solar eclipse. NASA says that the next eclipse over the U.S. won’t be until 2044.

Libraries in Edgartown, Oak Bluffs, and Vineyard Haven will hold eclipse viewing events, allowing participants to safely view the moment through certified glasses.

As of Monday morning, several libraries and local businesses on the Island have run out or sold out of the special viewing glasses.

Through a grant from the Space Science Institute’s Solar Eclipse Activities for Libraries (SEAL) program, all libraries on the Island will be providing certified solar eclipse glasses. The glasses are thousands of times darker than regular sunglasses (regular sunglasses are not safe for viewing an eclipse).

The Martha’s Vineyard Museum is also holding a free, viewing celebration from 2 to 4 pm. Glasses at the library are available on a first-come, first-serve basis for the first 100 people.

NASA is livestreaming their coverage of the Eclipse at 1 pm.