Oak Bluffs voters reject industrial overlays

Oak Bluffs voters voiced their wills Tuesday night: protect residential neighborhoods in the down-Island town.

During the Oak Bluffs annual town meeting, voters overwhelmingly shot down a proposed light industrial/mixed use overlay district. The nay vote was met with an eruption of applause and cheer.

The proposed warrant article was intended as a way to address a lack of space for contractors to operate in Oak Bluffs. It’s been a contentious issue leading up to town meeting with some contractors pushing for the change; opponents argued that it threatened residential areas.

Voters who spoke during Tuesday’s meeting all spoke in opposition to the bylaw, pointing to the detrimental impact to neighbors and saying the overlay districts should be discussed as a regional issue.

Oak Bluffs planning board chair Ewell Hopkins told voters that it wasn’t redistricting the town; the proposal was about providing a tool for the planning board to potentially provide special permits for contractors or business to operate within the proposed areas.

In a subsequent vote, town meeting also voted against a similar set of proposed overlay districts for professional services.