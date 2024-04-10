Poet’s Corner: ‘Irish Music at the Black Dog Cafe’

Irish Music at the Black Dog Cafe

By Christine G. Burke

The boy so clearly

the child of the man

same voice same posture

the man’s ease familiar

the boy’s studied, eﬀortful

each on their bar stools

some thirty years

separating them

and yet no years at all

Christine Burke is a year-round resident of Vineyard Haven. She participates in several local poetry groups, and enjoys finding inspiration from our beautiful Island.

