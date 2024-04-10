Poet’s Corner: ‘Irish Music at the Black Dog Cafe’

By
The Martha's Vineyard Times
-
0

Irish Music at the Black Dog Cafe
By Christine G. Burke

The boy so clearly
the child of the man
same voice same posture
the man’s ease familiar
the boy’s studied, eﬀortful
each on their bar stools
some thirty years
separating them
and yet no years at all

Christine Burke is a year-round resident of Vineyard Haven. She participates in several local poetry groups, and enjoys finding inspiration from our beautiful Island. 

Poets with a connection to Martha’s Vineyard are encouraged to submit poems to community@mvtimes.com

 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here