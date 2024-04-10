Poet’s Corner: ‘Irish Music at the Black Dog Cafe’

Irish Music at the Black Dog Cafe
By Christine G. Burke
The boy so clearly
the child of the man
same voice same posture
the man’s ease familiar
the boy’s studied, eﬀortful
each on their bar stools
some thirty years
separating them
and yet no years at all
Christine Burke is a year-round resident of Vineyard Haven. She participates in several local poetry groups, and enjoys finding inspiration from our beautiful Island.
Poets with a connection to Martha’s Vineyard are encouraged to submit poems to community@mvtimes.com.