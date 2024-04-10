Rick Sullo, a Cambridge resident since the mid-1960s, passed away on April 3, 2024, at his beloved seasonal home on the Island of Martha’s Vineyard. He was 81.

He loved the beauty of the Island, gardening, birdwatching, playing his guitar, drumming at Built on Stilts, and time spent with family and friends.

Rick’s love of Cambridge was primarily due to its beauty and history and its important role in American folk music. Rick served as staff photographer for the folk music magazine Broadside of Boston for a number of years.

A full obituary will appear in a future edition of this paper.