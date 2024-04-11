Earth Day cleanup, celebration planned

The Vineyard Conservation Society will hold its 32nd annual Earth Day beach cleanup on Saturday, April 27, from 10 to 12 pm. And the second annual afterparty Earth Day celebration will be held from 12 to 3 pm at the Martha’s Vineyard Museum.

The community-wide cleanup typically has hundreds of volunteers each year, organized at nearly 30 beaches and other shoreline locations across the Island. And every year, thousands of pounds of trash are collected.

Volunteers can participate at the beach of their choice, with bags and gloves available onsite. The Vineyard Transit Authority is offering free rides to Island beaches.

The conservation society is also holding a trash contest with prizes going to the “coolest, craziest, and most unusual things” found on the beach, a release from the group states.

Following the cleanup will be the Earth Day Conservation Festival — a celebration with the Vineyard’s conservation community that is open to the public. All beach cleanup participants will be served a free lunch, and everyone is welcome to free entry to the museum. Eighteen conservation organizations will be represented, with fun and educational activities, prizes, games, and music. New this year is a round of trivia, held at 2 pm.

Last year, hundreds of Islanders joined the festivities for the first annual Earth Day celebration.

Aquinnah: Lobsterville, tribal beaches, Philbin

Chilmark: Menemsha, Lucy Vincent, Squibnocket

Edgartown: Fuller Street Beach, Lighthouse Beach, Norton Point, South Beach (left fork and right fork), Wasque Point on Chappy, State Beach, Bend in the Road, Felix Neck

Oak Bluffs: State Beach, Little Bridge, Eastville Point, Town Beach, SSA to Pay Beach and Inkwell, North Bluff (Pier) Beach, Jetty Beach, Shellfish Hatchery

Tisbury: Lagoon Pond Landing, Owen Park, Owen Little Way, V.H. harbor waterfront area — SSA to Shell Station, Tashmoo Landing (Lake Street), Tashmoo Beach

West Tisbury: Cedar Tree Neck, Lambert’s Cove, Long Point