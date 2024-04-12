Car careens off O.B. pier after police chase

Developing

By The MVTimes

A car careened off the Steamship Authority pier in Oak Bluffs and crashed into the harbor Thursday night after a police chase, according to eyewitness accounts.

The driver survived and managed to swim to a set of pilings, based on a video obtained by the MVTimes. At approximately 10 pm, a police boat with lights flashing pulled up, and ordered the suspect to put his hands in the air. They then boarded the man onto the police boat, and appeared to be patting him down, handcuffing him and taking him into custody.

Police Chief Jonathan Searle was not available for comment. Details of the identity of the suspect and any potential charges to be brought against him have not been released,

An eyewitness to the rescue, Thomas, a welder and mechanic and year-round Island resident, who asked that his last name not be used, took a video on his phone as the rescue and the arrest unfolded. He said he lives next to the Oak Bluffs Fire Department and heard sirens blaring at approximately 9:50 pm. He turned on a police scanner he has in his home and heard about the police chase. He said he heard chatter on the scanner that the driver had gone off the pier and was seen swimming in the harbor and struggling against the current.

“I live right by the fire station so I heard all the action and just drove down to the pier. They had a diver ready to go in the water, but then the guy was seen swimming and struggling in the current. That is what it said on the scanner. When I saw him, he was standing on the piling and holding on,” said Thomas.

“What I could put together is that he was being chased and ran into a police car. People saw him driving down Seaview Avenue and then turned onto the wooden pier at the Steamship and people were saying that he drove all the way to the end and the car crashed into the water,” he added, saying that the vehicle was visibly submerged in the harbor.

“Whoever he was, he was somebody who did not want to get caught. Maybe not from here but definitely had to be someone who was either desperate or completely out of it,” said Thomas.

“I would not say this is the wildest thing I have ever seen, but this was pretty crazy for Martha’s Vineyard,” he added.

END