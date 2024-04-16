Leigh James Rogers, 63, passed away on Jan. 19, 2024, at his home in Oak Bluffs.

Leigh was born in Oak Bluffs on July 12, 1960, to Sylvia Coutinho Rogers and the late James Everett Rogers. Leigh graduated from M.V. Regional High School, and was a lifelong resident of Martha’s Vineyard, first in Oak Bluffs, then many years in Vineyard Haven, returning to Oak Bluffs after his room rental in a Vineyard Haven house was sold. His heart was always in Oak Bluffs.

After high school, before Leigh began working for himself, he enjoyed working for his uncle Jerry Rogers at the Coca Cola Bottling Co. in Vineyard Haven. He left a large collection of Coca-Cola relics to be enjoyed by family members. Leigh was a hard worker with a great willingness to help in any way. His main focus was yard care, but he also helped many with recyclable and trash disposal, moving household goods, cleaning sheds, automobile assistance, dog walking, and errands, and was available at a moment’s notice to give friends a ride or anything else that was needed. The rides were especially appreciated by the homeless living in the woods. Leigh expressed his heartfelt concern about the homeless, and gave them rides to obtain food and supplies.

Since early childhood, Leigh and his cousin Alan Muckerheide enjoyed searching for antique glass bottles, resulting in a huge collection. They were close friends. Alan had spinal cord injuries as a result of an accident in his early 20s. Leigh was a wonderful help to Alan during the last year or so of Alan’s life, when Alan’s caregiver needed a health break. Alan passed in 2022. They both were full of vim and vigor throughout their separate life experiences. Now their spirits are sharing their heavenly home.

Leigh loved nurturing his indoor plants. He took great care when helping others plant outdoor shrubs. He loved music, loved to laugh and make people laugh, always trying to stay positive in the face of his life struggles. Leigh was thoughtful, friendly, outgoing, kind, caring, honest to the core, and full of life till the very end. He is truly an irreplaceable treasure to the many lives he touched.

Leigh is survived by his son, Joshua Leigh Rogers of Bourne, to whom he was devoted; his former wife and friend, Lisa Francis Lopes of Orange; his mother, Sylvia Coutinho Rogers of Oak Bluffs, whom he loved deeply; his sister, Rebecca Rogers, and her partner Roland Rondeau of Mashpee; his sister, Camilla Rogers of Oak Bluffs; his nephews, C.J. Barstow and Michael Willoughby; great-nephews Nathan and Andrew Finnegan-Allen; many aunts, uncles, and cousins; and his dear friend Bobby Jo Sears. Leigh was predeceased by his father, James Everett Rogers, whom he greatly missed; his paternal grandparents, Everett and Genevieve Rogers; his maternal grandparents, John and Alice Coutinho; and his loving aunt, Mary Ellen Rogers.

Leigh’s funeral service, officiated by the Rev. Paul Fedak, was held at Chapman Funerals in Oak Bluffs on Jan. 27, with special music, followed by burial at Sacred Heart Cemetery in Oak Bluffs. Donations can be made in memory of Leigh to a homeless shelter of your choice. Leigh would love that.