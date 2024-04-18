County swears in new treasurer 

The new treasurer for the Dukes County Commission was officially sworn in on Wednesday.

County commissioner clerk George Davis swore in Juliet Mulinare during a ceremony at the commissioner’s regular meeting.

Mulinare has a background in management; her previous work experience includes four years as purchasing manager and bookkeeper at general contracting firm Colonial Reproductions, based in Edgartown, and nine years working for the town of Edgartown as a procurement officer, dredge committee administrator, and facilities manager.

She takes over from Judy Soules, who has been in the role for a little more than a year. The position is elected, but Mulinare will be appointed to fill out the remainder of Soule’s term.

“I’m thrilled and honored to be given the opportunity to take on this challenge, meet new people, apply my skills, and learn new ones,” Mulinare was quoted in a release announcing her appointment in March.