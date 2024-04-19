Both sides of Chilmark tennis issue call video out of bounds

A video released ahead of an anticipated vote over a Chilmark tennis bylaw amendment has been disavowed by the two groups on either side of the contentious issue.

The four-minute video asks Chilmark residents to vote against a proposal at town meeting on April 23.

The proposal would create a public committee to manage town-owned tennis courts at the Chilmark Community Center, and would transfer the management of these courts away from the nonprofit Chilmark Town Affairs Council (CTAC).

Jay Grossman, a co-founder of the Friends and Associates of Chilmark Tennis — the nonprofit supporting the bylaw change — condemned the video in a statement to the Times.

“This video is an attack on our community,” states Grossman. “It undermines the legitimate debate and respectful dialogue that should be taking place regarding the future of the Chilmark Community Center. There should be ramifications to the persons responsible for creating this shameful, despicable, and scurrilous piece that is not consonant with the healthy relations amongst Chilmark citizens.”

The video, titled “CCC Decision 2024,” has been posted to the ALongTalk2020 YouTube channel. The channel appears to belong to A Long Talk, an organization that offers an “anti-racism activation experience” to interested nonprofits, corporations, universities and other schools, often in the form of virtual educational sessions. A Long Talk has administered diversity training before in partnership with CTAC and the community center.

The video commends the community center for its values statement and work to promote diversity and inclusion since 2021. “This is not about tennis. It’s about progress,” the video says.

Suellen Lazarus, president of the Chilmark Tennis Action Council, says that the video was made by Kyle Williams, who is the Chief Empowerment Officer of A Long Talk, and not by CTAC.

“It’s come to our attention that a video is circulating made by Kyle Williams of A Long Talk,” said Lazarus in a statement to the Martha’s Vineyard Times. “Kyle runs a racial awareness program that several board members took individually. Kyle did CCC’s diversity training for counselors and staff in 2022 and 2023. Kyle also did a training program for the Chilmark community that CTAC co-sponsored with the town of Chilmark last summer. Kyle lives in D.C., but he does have many connections to the Vineyard and follows the Vineyard press. CTAC had nothing to do with the video. We did not commission it, we did not edit it, and we did not approve it. And we don’t approve of it.”

Lazarus also told the Times that CTAC was aware beforehand that A Long Talk was working on a video, but did not know what it would contain. “We learned a couple days before that it was being worked on. But we didn’t know when it was going out. And we didn’t know what it would say.”

The MV Times was unable to reach Williams for comment.

On Friday afternoon, two MV Times reporters went to various locations around Chilmark to see what people on the ground think about the issue.

Outside of the controversial tennis courts, many didn’t know enough to comment on the topic.

But on the courts, a handful of residents had opinions on the matter.

“I think it’s unfortunate that the group that takes over in the summer and rents the property from the town has so much power and control with respect to what goes on here and that they are unwilling to listen to the community,” said Allison Simon of Chilmark. She said that in the last year and a half, ten CTAC board members have resigned.

All of the players shared the sentiment that there’s been no transparency between the tennis community and the CTAC leadership.

“They seem to be seeking to corporatize the recreational opportunities that are going on here, and it’s sad. It’s really sad,” said Simon. “It’s disheartening, and frankly, I almost cried about it today.”

Her comments were echoed by Steve Lewis of Chilmark. “When people speak up, they ignore them,” Lewis said of CTAC. “That’s the reason we’re proposing a different structure to manage this, because it will be appointed by the town, not a private organization. Our voices would be heard.”

“I remember being completely blown away by how much of an opportunity is created here for local kids growing up and finding themselves through tennis and through interacting with adults and kids of all ages,” he said. He added that he thinks CTAC is making it more difficult for kids to sign up.

Nikeya Tankard contributed to this report.