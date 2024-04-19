Tea Lane joins global network

Longtime Island brokerage firm Tea Lane Associates has joined an international networking and listing organization for real estate companies.

Forbes Global Properties is an invitation-only network with a platform that provides a reach to buyers and sellers worldwide.

Tea Lane representatives say the inclusion in the global brand will help their reach.

“We have been looking for a way to expand our global reach while maintaining our independence and proud identity as a Martha’s Vineyard company. Forbes Global Properties is the perfect match,” said Abby Rabinovitz, owner and principal broker of Tea Lane.

“Tea Lane Associates will continue to operate as we have for more than five decades, with the additional benefit of unparalleled global exposure for our high-end listings,”

And Michael Jalbert, CEO of Forbes Global Properties, says that adding Tea Lane will add a boost to their listings.

“Forbes Global Properties was founded to champion and bolster the success of independent real estate firms like Tea Lane Associates who are leaders within their market,” Jalbert said in a press release. “We are so proud to welcome a company with such a rich legacy, unrivaled local knowledge, and an incredible future.”

Tea Lane Associates was founded in 1967 by business and life partners Eleanor D. Pearlson, one of the first women to join the Women Accepted for Volunteer Emergency Service (WAVES) during World War II, and Julia Green Sturges, an active philanthropist. The two women operated out of a small office in Chilmark, what the company says was one of the first to be women-owned and run on the Island.

Tea Lane is now owned and run by Eleanor’s nieces, Rabinovitz and Leslie Pearlson.

“Our founder and aunt, Eleanor Pearlson, was adored throughout the community and recognized for her hallmark wit, acumen, and deep love for our Island,” Pearlson said. “She’d often say at office gatherings and to clients living and vacationing on the Island about life on the Vineyard, ‘Aren’t we the lucky bums?’ We could not agree more and are honored to continue to share the place she so proudly called home.”

Tea Lane listings will be presented across Forbes and Forbes Global Properties print, digital, and social media channels.