Health board bans artificial playing fields

The Oak Bluffs health board has passed a ban on artificial turf playing fields throughout town.

The three-member board voted unanimously on Tuesday after what members said was more than two years of crafting the ban’s language and discussing the issue with school officials.

It’s been an intense issue on the Vineyard with some Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School committee members pushing for a synthetic turf field, while some Oak Bluffs town officials have resisted.

On Tuesday, board members said that they made the decision to ban synthetic turf fields out of concern for the town’s drinking water, and particularly with the federal government enacting tougher and tougher standards on per- and polyfluorinated substances, also known as PFAS or forever chemicals.

“This is all about water quality,” said board member Tom Zinno. “This is not a haphazard decision. If you come up with a product that doesn’t have PFAS in it, the ban can be lifted. If you have a better product, bring it on. We’re willing to look at it.”

Board members noted that recent regulations passed by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency earlier this month that sets a new standard for drinking water and PFAS substances at 4 parts per trillion, far lower than 20 parts per trillion that is the existing state standard and about as minimal as can be detected.

“The numbers are going down for a good reason because there are issues with [PFAS],” Zinno said.

While the board’s decision is intended to stop the construction of artificial turf, the new ban would not affect a new track and field course, according to the board.

Oak Bluffs health agent Garrett Albiston said that if they had set a moratorium on any PFAS playing surface, the high school would not be allowed to build a track because there are no tracks that are constructed without substances containing PFAS.

“There are no reasonable alternatives to a track,” Albiston said. “There is a reasonable alternative to artificial turf, and that’s natural grass.”

Only one member of the public spoke out about the decision. Maura McGroarty said that she felt the board was making the decision because of political reasons.

But board members pushed back. “The board’s main doctrine is public health,” chair William White said. “Politics has nothing to do with my decision.”

The ban will be in effect until if or when the board decides to lift it.