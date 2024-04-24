Compromise reached on Chilmark tennis debate

It was standing-room only at the Chilmark Community Center Tuesday evening, where hundreds of residents anxiously awaited a controversial vote to change the management system of the town-owned tennis courts.

Instead of stripping authority completely away from the existing management group, voters agreed to a compromise by creating a new committee to oversee the Chilmark Town Affairs Council, known as CTAC.

Based on Tuesday’s motion made on town meeting floor, town moderator Janet Weidner will appoint a seven-member committee, which will be tasked with preparing a report by the end of the year.

Tensions surrounding the vote have been simmering for months and intensifying within the days leading up to town meeting.

On Tuesday evening, Jay Grossman, a co-founder of the Friends and Associates of Chilmark Tennis (FACT) group, made the motion for the compromise on town meeting floor.

Grossman and the friends group were the proponents behind a completely new management system on Tuesday’s warrant, and have pushed for taking control away from the nonprofit CTAC.

But Grossman acknowledged that there were flaws in the original proposal put to voters.

“The bylaw was thought by many to be premature and perhaps unnecessary,” Grossman said. “I’ve come to agree that our proposed bylaw is an ill-fitting band-aid to a much bigger problem: how to restore the very culture of the CTAC and our community center.”

Before approving Grossman’s motion, voters did remove language that would have given the new committee more power over CTA. His original proposal would have prevented CTAC from changing its staff between and would have made any changes at the community center this year subject to a majority vote of the review committee.