Island Netflix show looking for extras

Islanders who’ve dreamed of being on a TV show: Here’s your shot.

Boston Casting is holding an open call for the upcoming Netflix series “Forever,” an adaptation of Judy Blume’s 1975 novel.

The open call for local extras will be held on Saturday, April 27, at the Loft in Oak Bluffs, from 10 am to 3 pm.

The show is described by Boston Casting as “an epic love story of two Black teens exploring romance and their identities through the awkward journey of being each other’s firsts.”

Shooting for the show will take place on-Island from Monday, May 13, to Friday, May 24. Show staff have been going to Island select boards to request permission to film.

Boston Casting is looking for a wide range of extras to join the show, 6-year-olds and above. In particular, they are looking for a “high concentration” of older teens: 18- and 19-year-olds, alongside 20-year-olds. Boston Casting also specifically asks for male basketball players 18 years and older.

“[It’s] exciting … see how a TV series is made,” Boston Casting founder Angela Peri said, adding they are also looking for middle schoolers.

Nonunion extras will be paid $120 for eight hours of work. According to Boston Casting, most people will need to be available for up to two days.

For those who can’t make the open call on Saturday, there’s still an opportunity to be considered as an extra. Send a photo, name, and contact information to marthasvineyardextras@gmail.com.