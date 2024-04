Shh, time for bed. Sleep is a foundational pillar of health. Lack of sleep causes cognitive decline, faster aging, and impaired health. Join Jacqueline Foster, Ayurvedic health counselor and chef, to learn about why sleep is so important and how the ancient wisdom of Ayurveda can offer simple support to restorative rest. Sunday, April 28, 2:30 pm, West Tisbury library.