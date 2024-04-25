Noteworthy for 55+: May 2024

Book Club

Join M.V. Center for Living and the West Tisbury Public Library to read “On Pluto: Inside the Mind of Alzheimer’s,” by Greg O’Brien. It is an international award winner and the first book written by an investigative reporter embedded inside the mind of Alzheimer’s. “On Pluto” chronicles the progression of Greg’s own disease and his journey, bringing a unique perspective and hopeful vision to those who suffer from Alzheimer’s, as well as to their caretakers.

A reception and book conversation led by M.V. Center for Living’s executive director, Leslie Clapp, will take place at the West Tisbury Library on Friday, May 29, 1 to 2:30 pm. Call the library at 508-693-3366 to sign up and attain a copy of “On Pluto.” This event is free and open to the public.

MVRHS Luncheon

A delightful experience provided by the M.V. Regional High School’s Culinary Arts department. Great food and live music once a month during the school year. Reservations required. Call 508-939-9440. $15 per person.

Please join us on Thursday, May 9, in the MVRHS Culinary Arts Dining Room. Music starts at 11 am. Lunch will be served promptly at 11:30 am.

Community Programs

Community Foundation Utility Support for All Ages: If you are struggling to pay your utilities during this difficult time, please reach out to Leslie at M.V. Center for Living, 508-939-9440, ext. 106, to apply for assistance.

Emergency Food Program: As a member of the Greater Boston Food Bank, M.V. Center for Living coordinates the delivery of nutritious food to local Councils on Aging and the Serving Hands Pantry at the First Baptist Church in Vineyard Haven, for distribution to Islanders in need. For information, contact your local Council on Aging, or M.V. Center for Living at 508-939-9440.

Shopping Shuttle: The Shopping Shuttle is back! Call M.V. Center for Living at 508-939-9440 for more information. The Shopping Shuttle will not run on Friday, May 17.